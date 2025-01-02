The Osmond Brothers' Wayne Osmond Passes Away at 73

The Osmond Brothers member Wayne Osmond has passed away at 73, according to his loved ones.

On Jan. 2, the Los Angeles Times reported that Osmond's family announced the singer's death on social media. This included a post from his brother Donny Osmond, who shared on Instagram that the singer had "passed away peacefully" due to a stroke.

Donny also furthered that his late brother had "brought so much light, laughter, and love to everyone who knew him." He then described Wayne as the "ultimate optimist" who was loved by a lot of people.

The singer added, "I'm sure I speak on behalf of every one of us siblings when I state that we were fortunate to have Wayne as a brother."

Osmond's daughter, Amy Osmond Cook, also broke her silence about her father's passing in a statement on Facebook. Cook shared that she is currently having a hard time "expressing the depth of her sadness" regarding her father's absence, but is also thankful for the time she spent with him.

"I look forward to the day when I can see him again on the other side," Cook stated. "I love you, Dad."

Merill Osmond also paid respects to his late brother, "I will miss him tremendously. I am so grateful to have grown up with one of heavenly father's greatest sons."