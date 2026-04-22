Queer Icon Lil Nas X Admits He Never Slept with a Woman, Only 2 Partners Before Fame

Lil Nas X says he has never been sexually intimate with a woman, despite identifying as open-minded about attraction, during a recent podcast appearance.

The Grammy-winning artist discussed his personal life on the podcast "Outlaws" with TS Madison, released Tuesday, according to Complex.

Introducing his perspective on attraction, Lil Nas X explained the balance between emotional and physical connections.

He said, "I'm saying, if there's a drunk night, I'm having a good time..." and added, "I've had feelings, but they're mostly emotional when it comes to women and not sexual, usually."

The artist, known for blending genre-defying music with bold public expression, further clarified his experiences and boundaries regarding intimacy. He stated, "I've never had sex with a girl," while discussing his approach to relationships and sexuality.

Lil Nas X also described his general outlook on attraction and how he views others, regardless of gender. He said, "Everybody knows when somebody's sexy," and added, "I think I'm more like I'd be like more into kissing or something."

The conversation also touched on his broader identity and how he relates to gender expression and social perception.

Read more: Lil Nas X Sent to Mental Health Facility Instead of Jail Following Naked Rampage Arrest in LA

He explained, "I 99 percent leans towards men," but emphasized he does not want to restrict his experiences based on labels or expectations.

Lil Nas X, who came out publicly as gay in 2019, has since become known for challenging norms in music, fashion, and pop culture representation. His breakout hit "Old Town Road" that same year launched him into global fame, followed by a series of high-profile performances and visually provocative music videos.

During the interview, he also addressed past public speculation surrounding his sexuality and career trajectory, as reported by the outlet.

The artist reflected on his early rise to fame and personal experiences before becoming widely recognized. He said he had sexual experiences with "maybe two people" before releasing "Old Town Road," noting he was 18 at the time of his breakout success.

Since coming out, Lil Nas X has frequently incorporated bold and expressive aesthetics into his public image, including viral performances and collaborations that challenge traditional gender norms in mainstream music.

Beyond his career, the artist has also recently been involved in legal and personal matters. Earlier this month, he was ordered by a court to participate in mental health treatment following an arrest last year, according to the publication reporting on the case.

Separately, People reported that Lil Nas X discussed his personal struggles and growth during a February 2025 podcast (released in April 2026), saying he felt paranoid, thought the world was against him, and went on a "self-love journey" to accept himself and stop forcing change.