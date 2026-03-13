Lil Nas X Issues a Six-Word Plea to Fans as He Seeks To Dodge Jail Time

Grammy-winning singer Lil Nas X appeared in a Los Angeles County courtroom Thursday as his legal team requested a delay in his felony police battery case stemming from an August 2025 arrest.

Montero Hill, known professionally as Lil Nas X, faces four felony charges, including three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer.

The charges followed an incident where he was seen walking in traffic wearing only underwear before allegedly assaulting officers attempting to take him into custody.

When officers arrived, he reportedly rushed at them and was detained for battery on a police officer. He was then taken to a nearby hospital due to a possible overdose.

A source informed NBC News that the rapper "struck an officer twice in the face" during the incident.

As per The Mirror, Hill pleaded not guilty and faces up to five years in state prison if convicted. His attorney, Christy O'Connor, requested permission to file a motion to transfer the case into an unspecified diversion program. She said the motion awaits an expert report to support the request. Diversion programs typically allow charges to be dismissed if defendants complete treatment or rehabilitation.

Read more: Lil Nas X Misses Court Date After Entering Inpatient Treatment Following Arrest and Four Felony Charges

A judge scheduled the case to resume April 6.

Outside the courtroom, Lil Nas X addressed his supporters with a brief message: "All I wanted to say is to my fans, I really love, and I miss you, and I appreciate your support so much, and I can't wait to be back hugging you guys," he said before blowing a kiss.

Following his arrest, Hill spent a weekend in jail and described the experience as "terrifying" in an Instagram video. His lawyers revealed in September that he was receiving treatment at an out-of-state facility, though details have remained confidential.

Before the arrest, Hill posted unreleased music and selfies on social media that raised concerns among fans. After being detained, police initially took him to a hospital for a possible overdose evaluation before transferring him to jail.

Lil Nas X gained widespread acclaim for his 2019 hit "Old Town Road," winning two Grammy Awards in 2020 and receiving multiple nominations over the years.