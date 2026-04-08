Lil Nas X Sent to Mental Health Facility Instead of Jail Following Naked Rampage Arrest in LA

Lil Nas X has avoided an immediate jail sentence after a chaotic August arrest in Los Angeles, when the rapper was reportedly seen wandering the streets in his underwear, and instead was ordered into a mental health diversion program, officials said.

Judge Alan Schneider told the court Monday that Lil Nas X, whose legal name is Montero Hill, "appears to be doing very well," linking his behavior during the incident to a diagnosis of bipolar disorder, according to Rolling Stone.

"I'm thankful. Just very thankful," the 26-year-old artist told the outlet after the hearing. "It could have been much worse."

Prosecutors said Hill allegedly used force against three police officers during the bizarre encounter, with charges including battery on an officer and resisting arrest. He has pleaded not guilty, and the case could carry up to five years in prison if he fails to comply with treatment and legal requirements over the next two years.

"When treated, he is much better off, and society is much better off," Judge Schneider said, according to the outlet. The court granted Hill entry into the diversion program, which allows the charges to be dismissed after two years of compliance.

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Hill's defense attorney, Christy O'Connor, told the court that the Grammy winner spent nearly two months in inpatient care at The Meadows in Arizona and was "absolutely successful" in his voluntary treatment, Daily Mail reported.

The rapper, who rose to fame with the 2018 viral hit Old Town Road, reassured fans during a March public appearance that he was eager to reconnect with them. "All I wanted to say is to my fans, I really love and I miss you, and I appreciate your support so much," he said.

The outlet noted that his father, Robert Stafford, spoke to The Sunday Times about visiting his son in jail, reflecting on the public nature of his breakdown.

"We all have breakdowns every now and then, but the difference is, yours get played out in the public eye," Stafford said. "Even in that moment, he was apologizing to people for something he was going through."

According to a source, the rapper may have become involved with the wrong crowd while dealing with the pressures of sudden fame and fortune.

"Nas doesn't feel that he can trust many people from his past. They tried to exploit him financially—but some of those people suspect his new friends can't be trusted either," the source said.

According to insiders, the family has stepped in to provide support following the incident, emphasizing a focus on Hill's ongoing recovery and mental health.

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