A$AP Rocky Opens Up About Rihanna's Transformation Since Becoming a Mom of Three

A$AP Rocky is opening up about how motherhood has shaped Rihanna, offering a personal look at her life after welcoming three children. In a recent interview with W Magazine, Rocky said Rihanna has grown in new ways since becoming a parent.

"She has changed a lot because she became a mother in that time span," he shared. "That certainly changes you." His comments place her transformation at the center of her current chapter, one focused on family as much as fame.

According to People, even with those changes, Rocky made it clear that her core personality remains strong. "This woman has always been magic," he said.

"She is the most charming and genuine person on Earth. Her energy is unmatched — one of a kind. I just adore her." His words highlight that while motherhood has added new depth, it has not taken away the qualities fans recognize.

A$AP Rocky Says Rihanna ‘Changed a Lot’ After Becoming a Mom, But ‘This Woman Has Always Been Magic’ https://t.co/OGt5y8morI — billboard hip-hop/r&b (@billboardhiphop) April 21, 2026

A$AP Rocky Shares Glimpse of Life

The couple's journey has unfolded over many years. They first became friends in the early 2010s before their relationship turned romantic around 2020. Since then, they have built a growing family together.

In 2022, they welcomed their first son, RZA. A year later, they had their second son, Riot Rose. In 2025, their daughter Rocki was born, completing their family of five.

Rocky also shared details about their everyday life, showing a quieter side of the couple. He said they enjoy spending time watching documentaries and films together. One of their favorites is El Cantante, which they have watched many times. These simple routines reflect how they balance a busy public life with private moments at home.

Others who know Rihanna also spoke about her in the same feature. Mariah Carey described her as a "real girl's girl" and praised her lively energy, Billboard reported.

SZA shared a memory from early in her career, recalling how Rihanna encouraged her to feel confident before a major performance.