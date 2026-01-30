A$AP Rocky Teases Political Ambitions as 2029 NYC Mayor Speculation Grows

Harlem-born rapper A$AP Rocky has sparked speculation about a possible 2029 run for New York City mayor, hinting at political ambitions in a new Esquire interview released Wednesday, Jan. 28.

According to PageSix, the Grammy-winning artist positioned himself as "for the people," calling attention to pressing city issues like public transit, inflation, housing, and social benefits. Rocky even floated a campaign slogan: "Vote for Mayor Mayers."

Rocky emphasized his desire to make a real difference in the city. "For sure," he said when asked if politics could be in his future.

"I think so, there are a lot of political affairs that need to be addressed, changes that need to be made. I think that I would really do well because I'm a guy that's for the people."

In the interview, Rocky addressed everyday problems affecting New Yorkers. "See pot holes, fix 'em. The rates for the trains, like the train fare just went up to $3 — it's f—ing crazy. Inflation is crazy," he said.

He also called out cuts to SNAP benefits and issues in healthcare. "SNAP and welfare and foot stamps and all of these benefits is f—d up because that's where I derive from. Creating more job opportunities, create better health care."

A$AP Rocky exploring possible 2029 NYC mayoral campaign https://t.co/c087nVXhg9 pic.twitter.com/a32Hq4YSiQ — Page Six (@PageSix) January 29, 2026

A$AP Rocky Teases 2029 NYC Mayoral Run

Rocky stressed that his wealth and experience outside politics would allow him to avoid the pitfalls many politicians face once in office.

"These are some of the things that most politicians come in promising, but for the most part a lot of the decisions made by politicians have ulterior motives and it's really self-beneficial. For me, I make a really great living off being myself."

He encouraged New Yorkers to support him in a potential campaign. "2029 vote for Mayor Mayers," Rocky said. "Vote for Rocky."

If he does run, his candidacy could set up a high-profile contest with current NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Mamdani won the 2025 mayoral election with 50.78 percent of the vote and is currently in his first term, leaving uncertainty about whether he will seek re-election, Billboard reported.

Beyond politics, Rocky has remained active in music, fashion, and film. In late 2025, he returned seven years after his TESTING album to release "Don't Be Dumb," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, earning 123,000 equivalent album units in its first week.

This continued success in entertainment adds to the cultural credibility he brings to any political endeavor.