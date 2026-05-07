Is Rihanna Jealous? Viral Video Fuels Dating Drama with A$AP Rocky and Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert

A viral clip of A$AP Rocky sharing a laugh with fashion queen Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert at the 2026 Met Gala has fueled accusations of jealously and dating problems involving Rihanna.

According to HotNewHipHop, the clip, which emerged shortly after a separate video captured Rihanna and A$AP Rocky appearing to argue inside a van following the gala, led fans to speculate that Rihanna was upset over Rocky's interaction with Battaglia Engelbert.

oh so this is why they were arguing- pic.twitter.com/sb3R7DDUrZ — welp. (@YSLONIKA) May 6, 2026

Social media quickly connected the dots, suggesting possible jealousy and tension between the trio.

Rihanna was being interviewed and in the background was a man talking with a well-known figure in the fashion world and longtime associate of Rihanna, Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert. A source noticed this moment and fueled allegations of a love triangle behind the scenes, per TMZ.

However, a source close to Battaglia Engelbert has denied any wrongdoing or romantic conflict. According to the source, Battaglia Engelbert actually approached Rihanna first at the event, emphasizing the two's longstanding friendship and mutual respect. The source dismissed claims that jealousy or dating drama factored into the post-gala interaction between Rihanna and Rocky.

Meanwhile, in separate news, A$AP Rocky lavished praise on Rihanna's striking appearance at the 2026 Met Gala, calling her "shining like a diamond" as she arrived in a gold Maison Margiela gown.

Well, @rihanna and @ASAPOfficial showed up at Met Gala , Maltitudes are having a debate why Asap did that to Rihanna, they think Asap should have helped Rihanna instead, but they are forgetting she is the wife

Asap is playing all gentleman and masculine leaving all his feminine... pic.twitter.com/uL9vN9bHJy — Casting Cherub (@MatibiriK) May 5, 2026

The couple attended the May 4 event themed "Costume Art," held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Rihanna, 38, described herself as "the art and the artist" in her sculptural dress, which featured a structured bodice creating a dress-within-a-dress illusion. The gown combined shiny, liquid-metal-like fabric with jewel-like embellishments dripping down the center. She complemented the look with ear cuffs, rings, frosty eyeshadow, and gold-adorned hair.

Rocky, 37, wore a baby pink coat with a feathered brooch, paired with a bow tie and loafers. He said it "feels amazing" to be loved by a Black woman and praised Rihanna's glow on the red carpet.

The couple, who have three children together, welcomed their daughter Rocki in September 2025. Their sons RZA and Riot were born in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Sources told PEOPLE that Rihanna has been "over the moon" about adding a daughter to their family. "She's been ready for some more girly energy," the source said. "It's already brought a whole new energy to the family."

The 2026 Met Gala was co-chaired by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, Anna Wintour, Anthony Vaccarello and Zoë Kravitz. The event explored the relationship between clothing and the body beneath through thematic body types such as the naked, pregnant and aging body.

Rihanna has been a prominent figure at the Met Gala since her debut in 2009, known for her fashion-forward appearances.