Zach Bryan Defends Decision to End Show Early, Calls Out Critics Over Weather Chaos

Country singer Zach Bryan faced back-to-back weather disruptions during his "With Heaven on Tour," including a canceled show in Tulsa and a shortened concert in Nebraska, as storms raised safety concerns for fans and crew.

Bryan, 30, first canceled his April 3 performance in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after being warned about severe conditions. The concert, set at H.A. Chapman Stadium, was called off due to what he described as "extreme and dangerous weather," according to Variety.

In a message to fans, he made it clear the decision was not his own. "I've never canceled a show in my life but I, unfortunately, don't have a choice in the matter," he said, adding, "If I had ANY say in this, things would be different."

The singer shared that his team strongly advised against going forward, citing risks from damaging winds and storms expected to hit the area. Despite his frustration, Bryan confirmed that refunds would be issued automatically. He later returned to Tulsa the next day to continue the tour as planned.

Zach Bryan ended his Saturday, April 25, concert early due to unexpected thunderstorms — and has a message for any fan who wasn't thrilled. https://t.co/oexh8Mcs1R — Us Weekly (@usweekly) April 26, 2026

Lightning Halts Zach Bryan's Nebraska Show

Weeks later, on April 25, Bryan again dealt with severe weather during a concert in Lincoln, Nebraska. The show started late due to incoming storms and was eventually cut short when lightning moved dangerously close to the open-air stage. Bryan explained the situation to fans shortly after the event.

"I'm sorry for cutting the set short tonight! Lightening came in fast! We only missed the last six! I love you guys, the rain was a blast," he wrote online. He even shared a photo showing a lightning bolt striking above the stage, highlighting the risk.

Earlier that day, Bryan had reassured fans that rain alone wouldn't stop the show. "We've never been scared of rain in our life. We just gotta avoid the lightning for the safety of everyone," he said, thanking staff for helping manage the situation and keep the crowd safe, US Magazine reported.

While many fans understood the decision, one attendee expressed disappointment online, asking for partial refunds. Bryan responded briefly, showing some frustration, but the fan stood by her concerns about safety and access to the venue during the weather delay.

Despite the setbacks, Bryan continues his tour across the United States and overseas.

After wrapping up US dates in May, he is scheduled to perform in cities like London, Belfast, and Liverpool before returning for more North American shows later this year.