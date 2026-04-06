Zach Bryan Cancels Oklahoma Concert After Team Cites Safety Risks

Zach Bryan canceled his scheduled concert in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Friday, saying he was "forced" to call off the show due to dangerous weather conditions that could put fans at risk.

The "Something in the Orange" singer shared the news on Instagram, explaining that the decision was made by his team after warnings of severe storms.

Addressing his "fellow Oklahomans," Bryan wrote, "I am being forced by my team to cancel the show tonight due to the threat of extreme and dangerous weather." He added, "I've never canceled a show in my life but I unfortunately don't have a choice in the matter."

According to a message Bryan posted from his team, officials including, police, school representatives, and meteorologists, agreed that continuing with the concert would be unsafe.

"We have no choice but to cancel the show... we would be putting people's safety at risk," the message said. Forecasts reportedly warned of strong storms that could even lead to tornadoes, FoxNews reported.

Bryan made it clear he wanted to perform but could not override the safety concerns. In response to the message, he simply wrote, "Are you kidding," showing his frustration over the sudden change of plans.

Extreme weather in Oklahoma forces Zach Bryan to cancel his Friday show in Tulsahttps://t.co/FJ5imW9Wgd — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 3, 2026

Zach Bryan Offers Refunds

The singer assured fans that refunds would be automatically issued. He also confirmed that his next scheduled show in Tulsa on Saturday is still expected to move forward as planned, depending on weather conditions.

Bryan, who is currently on his "With Heaven on Tour," shared a more personal note about the decision.

"5 years of touring I've never cancelled a headlining show," he said, adding that he tried to push for the concert to go on. "If I had ANY say in this, things would be different. I apologize and I love all of ya."

According to Page Six, the cancellation quickly drew mixed reactions online. Some fans expressed disappointment, especially those who had already traveled long distances and booked hotels.

One fan wrote that the notice came too late in the day, making it difficult for attendees to adjust their plans. Others, however, supported the decision, pointing to the serious risks tied to Oklahoma weather.

Fellow country artist Tyler Childers backed , writing, "Better safe then sorry brother." Another fan added, "Oklahoma weather is no joke... Mother Nature calls the shots here."

Criticism also came from rising artist Sam Stinson, who questioned how the situation was handled, adding to the debate surrounding the cancellation.