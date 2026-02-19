Brianna Chickenfry LaPaglia Slams Ex Zach Bryan After He Marries Alleged Look-Alike

Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia is speaking out after her ex-boyfriend, Zach Bryan, tied the knot with Samantha Leonard, who some fans say closely resembles her.

In a candid interview on the "ImPaulsive" podcast on Tuesday, February 17, LaPaglia shared her unfiltered reaction to Bryan's new marriage.

"When asked how I felt about him marrying someone who looks very identical to me, I said, 'This is what they do,'" LaPaglia told host Logan Paul.

According to US Magazine, she called the musician a "narcissist" and claimed, "His whole entire literal wedding... all of that was a dig at me. It's so apparent and obvious. Dating [Leonard] was to get at me."

LaPaglia clarified that she doesn't believe Bryan simply has a "type." "No one [he dated] before me ever looked like me," she said. "He is a psychopath and a narcissist and a very scary person."

The influencer, 26, and Bryan, 29, were romantically involved from 2023 to 2024.

Brianna LaPaglia Refuses Zach Bryan's $12M Offer

Their breakup drew public attention after LaPaglia accused Bryan of emotional abuse and said he allegedly offered her over $12 million to sign an NDA preventing her from speaking about their relationship.

LaPaglia confirmed on the podcast that she refused the money. "No, I know that no one believes me, but if I'd wanted to, I would have f–king taken it. To have that hanging over my head for one more second... I would've been under surveillance with his team and him for the next five years," she said.

Bryan has yet to publicly respond to LaPaglia's statements. He recently released his latest album, With Heaven on Top, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Some tracks appear to celebrate his new relationship with Leonard, while others contain lyrics that fans speculate reference LaPaglia.

In "Skin," he sings, "I'm taking a blade to my old tattoos / I'm draining the blood between me and you ... And I ain't never touching yours again," possibly alluding to one of LaPaglia's tattoos, Billboard reported.

Bryan and Leonard reportedly tied the knot in Spain just before the new year. Leonard shared Valentine's Day photos on February 14, captioning one, "Love you more every single day."

Meanwhile, LaPaglia has mostly stayed quiet about the new marriage but previously shared a cryptic TikTok post seemingly addressing the nuptials.

"This is crazy," LaPaglia told ImPaulsive. "I'm just so glad he's not near me — just near my clone. Sorry, I have to say it. Your new girl is my clone."

She also revealed that she dyed her hair and blocked Bryan to avoid seeing posts about Leonard.