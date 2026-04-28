Cynthia Erivo Achieves Record Time at 2026 London Marathon, Crosses Finish Line to 'Wicked' Hit

Actress and singer Cynthia Erivo delivered a standout performance offstage on April 26, 2026, when she ran the London Marathon and achieved her fastest time yet, finishing in 3:21:40.

Erivo crossed the finish line with a powerful and emotional moment as "Defying Gravity" from the musical Wicked played in the background.

The song choice made the moment feel personal for fans, marking a full-circle celebration of her recent work in the film.

Her finishing time was a major improvement from past races. According to Billboard, she previously ran the London Marathon in 3:35:36 in 2022 and completed the New York City Marathon in 3:57:07, showing steady progress and strong dedication to training.

Erivo partnered with Brooks Running for the event, wearing custom Brooks Hyperion Max 3 shoes during the race.

After her finish, the brand praised her achievement on social media, writing, "A good run is simply the run that happened. Today, it happened to be a new personal best."

Erivo replied, thanking the team for "being there every step of the way."

Cynthia Erivo completes the London Marathon in three hours, 21 minutes and 40 seconds, proudly showing off her medal after crossing the finish line.https://t.co/b86jnEXxnJ — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 28, 2026

Cynthia Erivo Says Running Keeps Her Grounded

Beyond the race, Erivo shared how deeply personal running has become for her. Speaking in earlier interviews, she explained that running helps her reset mentally while balancing a packed performance schedule.

"Everything starts with the run," she said, adding that her training had to be part of her daily structure, EntertainmentNow reported.

The marathon came during an especially busy period in her career. Since February, she has been performing in a one-woman stage production of Dracula in London's West End, where she plays all 23 roles.

Despite the demanding schedule, she continued marathon training by prioritizing long runs, recovery sessions, and strength work.

Erivo has also spoken about the emotional side of racing. She shared that having her family support her along the course made a big difference, especially during difficult moments.

She described hearing her name shouted from the crowd as both overwhelming and motivating.