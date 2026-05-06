6ix9ine Throws Shade at Boston Richey Over Ex-GF’s Scandalous Bedroom Claims with Bling Flex

Tekashi 6ix9ine has commented on the recent controversy surrounding Real Boston Richey and his former girlfriend, Tatiana Chanel, who has alleged some grave charges against the rapper. The situation has drawn attention after Tatiana accused Boston Richey of being gay and claimed she used sex toys on him — allegations that Boston Richey denies.

Per HotNewHipHop, during a recent livestream, 6ix9ine responded to the controversy by ridiculing Boston Richey while showcasing his new jewelry. Commenting on the accusations, 6ix9ine said, "N***as is not Mr. Pay For Sh*t. N***as is Mr. Peg For Sh*t. I'm the real Mr. Pay For Sh*t, n***a. I don't be sticking dildos in my ass, n***a."

He continued to flaunt a large chain featuring a Birkin bag as a pendant, adding, "N***a, this sh*t cost more than people's chains," highlighting the purse attached to his chain.

Meanwhile, Real Boston Richey has yet to publicly respond to 6ix9ine's comments. However, after Tatiana Chanel's explosive allegations of abuse and kidnapping surfaced, Boston Richey released an 11-minute video attempting to clarify their relationship. He described it as toxic, marked by mutual cheating but emphasized he had feelings of love for her.

Tatiana Chanel retaliated against Boston Richey's accusations by alleging that he had groomed her when she was still young and abused her while they were together.

In separate news, Yahoo! Entertainment reported that rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, recently revealed that he got Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's autograph on a SpongeBob SquarePants figurine while in prison. He shared a video on Instagram on April 3, 2026, proudly showing the signed toy, highlighting the date and Maduro's name, and calling attention to the unusual moment.

6ix9ine had been serving a three-month sentence at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn for violating the terms of his supervised release, marking his second prison stint in just over a year. Previous violations included traveling without permission, missing drug tests, and testing positive for methamphetamines. Upon his release, he was filmed by celebrity jeweler Vobara, boasting about being "fresh out" of prison and showing off $2.2 million in jewelry.

The autograph gained extra attention because Maduro himself had been captured by U.S. operatives in January 2026 and is currently held in the same facility awaiting trial on federal charges, including narco-terrorism and drug trafficking. 6ix9ine's post highlights his continued strategy of blending audacious stunts, humor, and controversy to stay in the spotlight.