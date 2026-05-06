Met Gala ‘Ban List’ Chaos: Kanye West, Donald Trump & Nicki Minaj Allegedly Shut Out

The buzz about which celebrities will be invited to attend the 2026 Met Gala continues, along with speculations about those who have been barred from the gala party list. According to the report, Kanye West, Donald Trump, and Nicki Minaj, among others, are some of those who have been banned.

The Met Gala has always been a highly exclusive event, where only handpicked guests attend. While no official blacklist has been publicly confirmed beyond one name, speculation about a so-called "ban list" persists within the fashion and entertainment industries.

Per AllHipHop, Anna Wintour has publicly confirmed one permanent exclusion. During an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden", she was asked who would never be invited back to the gala. Wintour replied simply: "Trump."

The report highlights the murky nature of other rumored exclusions. TV personality Tim Gunn is said to be persona non grata after sharing an unflattering story about Wintour, though Gunn has not confirmed these claims. His absence in recent years has fueled ongoing speculation.

Regarding Kanye West, sources suggest his alleged exclusion is tied to a series of antisemitic remarks that have led to his banishment from much of Europe.

"Now, we can get to Kanye West and there are a number of reasons why he's reportedly not allowed in the house. It seems to stem from his series of antisemitic remarks that also has him banished from most of Europe," the report states.

Nicki Minaj's absence from the 2026 gala has been a topic of rumor for months. The article notes, "You already know about Nicki Minaj. The news finally caught up to our rumor. We had this way back in March! Nicki's absence from the 2026 gala has sparked a lot of rumors. For the record, there is no confirmation of that claim, and yet, it is pretty much confirmed." The singer had an eight-year run attending the event.

While there is no formal ban list, the Met Gala's exclusivity is clear. The event is not primarily about banning individuals but about limiting access. These fashion labels buy tables for the event and then stock them up with celebrities, thus making this event more about politics than anything else.

According to the report, what is known is only the confirmed absence of Donald Trump from the Met Ball, but apart from that, everything is purely speculative.

Separately, a report from E! News stated that at the 2026 Met Gala, the theme was "Fashion is Art," inspired by the Costume Institute's "Costume Art" exhibit. Celebrities turned their outfits into works of art, using painting, sculpture, and unique materials.

Emma Chamberlain wore a Van Gogh–inspired Mugler dress, Heidi Klum became a living sculpture, and Kim Kardashian sported a fiberglass breastplate by artist Allen Jones.

Kylie Jenner's gown echoed the Venus de Milo, while Sabrina Carpenter draped film strips from Sabrina on her Dior dress. Stars like Rihanna, Beyoncé, Anne Hathaway, and Doja Cat also embraced the theme with crystal, skeletal, and sculptural designs, making the night a vivid celebration of fashion as art.