6ix9ine Makes Wild Jail Shower Confession: 'God Says Don't Waste It'

The rapper 6ix9ine has provided an inside look at his recent stay at federal prison after being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn for three months.

In a conversation with streamer Adin Ross soon after his release, 6ix9ine discusses how he kept himself busy during his prison term after failing supervised release conditions.

He described a personal and unusual coping mechanism during confinement. The rapper said, "The last time I jerked off was during the Super Bowl, last February 8th."

Clarifying the circumstances, 6ix9ine explained, "I was just talking to my girl, let me j#######. So I went in the shower early in the morning before the Super Bowl."

The rapper also highlighted his efforts to contribute to the community in custody before retreating to private moments. 6ix9ine stated, "I made a meal for everybody. I literally bought like five commissary items and cooked for everybody. I felt like guilty because God says you're not supposed to waste sperm."

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He further elaborated on his personal beliefs regarding the act. "If you j####### and waste c##, um, you're 24 hours out of grace I believe," he said.

6ix9ine's latest stint began in late 2025 after federal authorities determined he had violated conditions of his supervised release. According to AllHipHop, these violations included travel infractions, missed reporting requirements, and alleged drug use, which gave officials grounds to revoke his release.

Rather than face extended supervision, a judge ordered roughly 90 days in custody, which the rapper served at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

The artist spoke openly about the coping mechanisms that inmates use to handle the tedium and confinement of being in the federal system.

Per Vibe, he was released from custody on April 3 and continues to be under the supervision of the federal government for a period of roughly one year.

6ix9ine's raw recounting of his jail experience provides a rare, controversial look at the personal routines and beliefs he employed to survive isolation, highlighting both the absurd and serious aspects of life inside federal detention.

In separate news, according to TMZ, by Friday night, Tekashi was already in Florida, partying at Booby Trap in Pompano Beach. Witnesses said he arrived with a group of friends and quickly turned the night into a lavish celebration. The group reportedly spent thousands of dollars on bottle service and tips for dancers.

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