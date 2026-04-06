Tekashi 6ix9ine Throws Extravagant Party After Serving Time for Probation Violation

Controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine wasted no time returning to the spotlight after his release from a Brooklyn federal detention center, celebrating with an extravagant night out just hours after walking free.

The New York artist, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was released Friday morning from the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn after serving a 90-day sentence for violating his probation. His attorney, Lance Lazzaro, and the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed the release.

According to TMZ, by Friday night, Tekashi was already in Florida, partying at Booby Trap in Pompano Beach. Witnesses said he arrived with a group of friends and quickly turned the night into a lavish celebration. The group reportedly spent thousands of dollars on bottle service and tips for dancers.

Videos circulating online show Tekashi smiling, posing for photos, and making plans to continue the party at another club. In one clip, he appears relaxed and energetic, a sharp contrast to his recent time behind bars.

Tekashi 6ix9ine Parties at Strip Club After Release From Prison https://t.co/sKd3GeCWz8 pic.twitter.com/RWAXJ6t9tu — TMZ (@TMZ) April 5, 2026

Tekashi 6ix9ine's SpongeBob Souvenir Steals

His latest sentence came after authorities said he violated the terms of his supervised release. The violation was tied to drug-related offenses, including possession of cocaine and MDMA. As a result, he was ordered to serve three months at MDC Brooklyn, a facility known for holding high-profile inmates.

Despite the seriousness of the case, Tekashi turned his release into a viral moment. As he exited the facility earlier that day, he greeted friends and cameras with confidence. But what caught the most attention was an unusual item in his hand—a SpongeBob SquarePants toy, HipHopVibe reported.

Tekashi claimed the toy was signed by Nicolás Maduro, adding that it included a date. He proudly showed the signature before placing the toy in his vehicle. The claim quickly spread online, with many people questioning if the interaction really happened.

Reports say both Tekashi and Maduro were housed at the same Brooklyn facility, which fueled speculation about the story. While details remain unclear, the moment became one of the most talked-about parts of his release.