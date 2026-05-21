Kanye West’s Court Woes Grow: Another $150K Lawsuit Hits Yeezy Brand

Kanye West is facing another legal setback after a web design company filed a $150,000 lawsuit against his Yeezy brand, claiming they were never paid for digital services completed in 2025.

According to court documents filed by Ryanso, LLC, the company, entered into a contract with Yeezy in January 2025 to provide web design and digital development services. The firm alleges it completed the work in October 2025 but never received payment for the services rendered, reported AllHipHop.

Ryanso states that it issued a written demand for payment in March 2026 before ultimately moving forward with legal action this month. The lawsuit accuses Yeezy of breach of contract and unjust enrichment, seeking the full $150,000 in damages along with attorney fees and additional costs.

The latest filing adds to a growing list of legal and financial challenges surrounding West and his business ventures in 2026.

Read more: Kanye West Partners With Israeli Businessman for Massive Georgia Concert After Controversial Past

Just weeks earlier, West was ordered by a federal jury to pay more than $438,000 in a copyright infringement case involving an uncleared sample used in his music. In another case, he was also hit with a $140,000 judgment tied to unpaid renovation work on a Malibu property.

The Yeezy brand's financial strain has been widely reported since the collapse of its major partnership with Adidas following West's controversial public remarks in 2022. The termination of that deal significantly reduced the company's revenue and global retail presence.

Since then, Yeezy has faced multiple lawsuits from contractors, vendors and former collaborators alleging unpaid bills and broken agreements.

Legal analysts say the growing number of cases could signal ongoing cash flow issues within West's business empire, though neither West nor representatives for Yeezy have publicly commented on the latest lawsuit.

As of now, the Ryanso case remains active in court, and no hearing date has been publicly announced.

Kanye West Cancels Concert

Meanwhile, according to a report from Yahoo! Entertainment, Kanye West's New Delhi concert has been canceled due to security concerns raised by Indian authorities amid a high-alert situation in the capital. Organizers said the decision was made after official warnings, with ticket holders set to receive full refunds. They also noted plans to possibly reschedule the show for October.

The event had already been postponed once before, and its cancellation adds to a series of international shows affected by legal and security issues, including recent disruptions in the UK, France, Poland, and Switzerland. Despite these setbacks, some upcoming Kanye West performances in other countries are still moving forward.