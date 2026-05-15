Kanye West Partners With Israeli Businessman for Massive Georgia Concert After Controversial Past

Kanye West is set to perform a massive concert in Georgia after partnering with Israeli businessman Guy Beser and Blue Stone Productions, marking a surprising new chapter in the rapper's global touring plans.

The show will take place at Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi, Georgia, where 70,000 tickets reportedly sold out within just one day, TMZ reported.

The event is being organized through Beser's production company, Blue Stone Productions, with support from the government-backed "Starring Georgia" initiative, which aims to bring major international artists to the country. The concert is scheduled for June 12 and has already drawn major attention because of West's controversial history.

The rapper, now often referred to as Ye, has faced widespread backlash in recent years over antisemitic remarks and actions that led to canceled shows in several countries. Despite that history, his new partnership with an Israeli-linked industry figure has sparked discussion in both the music world and beyond.

Beser is known for his work in live music production and has been associated with Live Nation Israel in past ventures, though Live Nation has clarified it is not directly involved in the Georgia event.

EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West’s Unlikely New Concert Partner: Live Nation Israel



“It raises difficult questions about where the industry draws the line between business, entertainment, and accountability,” says one Israeli industry insider.https://t.co/FVnxgDs9WU — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 14, 2026

Kanye West Plans Massive Georgia Concert

Industry reports say production teams are already on the ground in Tbilisi, preparing for the concert. The large-scale show is expected to be one of the biggest international performances ever staged in the country, reflecting Georgia's growing role as a destination for global touring acts.

Still, the announcement has triggered debate among industry insiders and observers. Some have raised concerns about working with an artist whose past statements about Jewish people have been widely condemned. Others point to the ongoing divide between business opportunities in the entertainment industry and questions of public accountability.

Kanye West's past includes statements and actions that led to major professional fallout, including being dropped from partnerships and losing tour opportunities in parts of Europe, RollingStone reported.

However, in recent months he has made public apologies and attempted to re-engage with audiences and industry figures. He also recently took out a full-page newspaper ad apologizing for past remarks and has spoken about efforts to rebuild relationships.