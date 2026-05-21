Sheryl Crow Reveals She Was Battling Cancer While Coping With Lance Armstrong Breakup

Sheryl Crow has opened up about one of the hardest moments in her life, revealing that she was diagnosed with breast cancer at the same time her engagement to cyclist Lance Armstrong fell apart in 2006.

Speaking on the podcast "The Bobbycast," the 64-year-old singer said the emotional shock came all at once.

"We split in the same week I got diagnosed with breast cancer, and I found out he was seeing a really famous actress," she shared.

Crow explained that she was already dealing with heartbreak when her health crisis began, making that period especially overwhelming. At the time, Crow said she had been planning a future with Armstrong, including hopes of having children and blending families. Instead, she found herself facing surgery, treatment, and emotional pain at the same time.

"I went through about nine months of radiation and grieving and anger," she said, describing how long it took to process everything, DailyMail reported.

Sheryl Crow shared that she experienced one of the most difficult periods in her life when she was diagnosed with breast cancer and split from fiancé Lance Armstrong in the same week. https://t.co/1nK3iFv7D4 pic.twitter.com/o6ipf7xvkn — E! News (@enews) May 20, 2026

Sheryl Crow Reflects on Cancer Battle

Crow did not name the actress involved, but she said learning about the relationship added another layer of shock during her cancer fight.

According to Page Six, the singer and Armstrong had gotten engaged in 2005 after dating for about two years, but they ended things in early 2006. Their breakup was later linked to differences in their life goals. Armstrong has previously said he was not ready for more children at the time, while Crow wanted to start a family.

Looking back, Crow said the experience forced her to slow down and rethink her life. The cancer diagnosis, she explained, made everything stop all at once and pushed her to focus on healing both physically and emotionally.

During that period, she also began questioning what she truly wanted from life and relationships. The experience became a turning point that eventually led her toward adoption and building her own family in the years that followed.

Armstrong has since moved on and is now married to Anna Hansen, with whom he shares two children. Crow, meanwhile, went into remission and later adopted her sons, Wyatt and Levi.