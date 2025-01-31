2025 Grammys Seating Plan Leaked: Which Stars Are Stuck Together For The Night?

The seating plan for the highly anticipated 2025 Grammys has been leaked, setting eager fans on social media ablaze with speculation and excitement.

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and fans are already buzzing in anticipation as they await the reveal of winners and performances. However, a sneak peek into the event's seating arrangement has intensified the buzz on social media.

On X (formerly Twitter), the leaked video panned to show Billie Eilish's seat next to her older brother and music collaborator, Finneas.

Additionally, Chappell Roan and Daniel Nigro are set to share a table, while Doechii and Sabrina Carpenter will be paired together.

Sneak peek at the seating arrangement for this year’s #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/CwsmUAlQKY — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 31, 2025

In a separate table, footage showed the seats of SZA and Miley Cyrus, as well as Gloria Estefan, Shakira, Teddy Swims, RAYE, Coldplay's Chris Martin, Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, Kacey Musgraves, Jack Antonoff, Post Malone, Sheryl Crow, Benson Boone, and Gracie Abrams.

The clip also displayed the table of Stevie Wonder, André 3000, and Dr. Dre. At another table, Wicked star Cynthia Erivo will join Queen Latifah and John Legend for the special night.

Artists such as Janelle Monáe, Victoria Monét, Kelsea Ballerini, and Noah Cahan were also featured in the video. Fans have also spotted the seats of Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, who both made headlines for being a power duo with their hit "Die With A Smile."

🚨 LADY GAGA AND BRUNO MARS ARE ATTENDING THE GRAMMYS AND WILL SIT TOGETHER! pic.twitter.com/GppdpbooE9 — Anthony 👹 Lady Gaga News (@antpats2) January 31, 2025