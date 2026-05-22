Taylor Swift Likely to Secure Songwriting Freedom in Prenup With Travis Kelce, Report Says

As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce move closer to marriage, a new report suggests that a prenuptial agreement could play an important role in protecting both their finances and Swift's most personal creative asset—her songwriting.

The couple, who are reportedly planning a summer wedding in New York, have not confirmed any legal arrangements. However, experts say discussions around a prenup are likely given their high-profile careers and large individual fortunes.

According to legal expert Sarah Luetto, a prenup between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce would likely include privacy protections and financial safeguards. One key focus, she said, could be ensuring Swift retains full creative control over her music.

According to Blast, Luetto explained that such agreements often contain "non-disparagement or non-disclosure terms related to their relationship." However, she noted that Swift would likely push back against anything that limits her ability to write songs inspired by her life.

"In Taylor's case, she would likely not want to include provisions limiting her from singing about her relationship in songs," Luetto said, pointing out how closely her music is tied to real-life experiences.

Taylor Swift Likely Planning To Retain Right To Sing About Her Marriage In Prenup, Expert Claims https://t.co/vIKyKtvbQd — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) May 21, 2026

Taylor Swift Prenup May Protect Music

The attorney also said a prenup could define what counts as marital property, especially when it comes to creative work. This is important for artists like Swift, who has spent years regaining control of her music catalog and re-recording past albums.

Luetto added that without clear terms, future projects created during the marriage could be considered shared assets. That could include re-recorded albums or new releases made while the couple is married.

Another major focus of the agreement could be privacy. Luetto said high-profile couples often include rules for handling separation, such as mediation or private judges, to avoid public court battles, Yahoo reported.

For celebrities like Swift and Kelce, keeping details out of the public eye would be especially valuable. Financially, the report suggests Swift may also take on more responsibility within the marriage due to her higher net worth. Prenups sometimes include provisions where the wealthier partner covers living expenses while each person maintains their own separate assets.

Still, experts believe Swift and Kelce are unlikely to fully combine their estates. Instead, they would likely manage finances separately while making case-by-case decisions for shared projects or investments.