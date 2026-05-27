Monica Breaks Down Mid-Concert as She Reveals Grim News She Just Received About Dad’s Health

Monica fought back tears during a recent performance in Chicago after sharing heartbreaking news about her father's declining health with fans attending the Forever Mine Music Festival.

According to Atlanta Black Star, the Grammy-winning R&B singer, 45, took the stage on May 24 alongside artists including Kelly Rowland and Keyshia Cole for the two-day festival. Monica energized the crowd with performances of hits such as "So Gone," "Angel of Mine," and "Should've Known Better" before pausing for an emotional moment near the end of her set.

In fan-recorded videos shared online, Monica addressed the audience while visibly emotional.

To all Monica fans asking about her out of concern. This is the reason, I rather post the clip than put it in my words. Continue to pray for her. She’s a daddy’s girl pic.twitter.com/wCmQIg02LN — Monica_Access🕊️🕊️🕊️ (@monica_access) May 26, 2026

"Have so many people that you love but you just know you got to let go sometimes," she said before revealing that doctors informed her earlier that day there was nothing else they could do for her father, as per Chicago Sun Times.

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The singer's voice trembled as she encouraged the crowd to reflect on the struggles people carry privately. She thanked fans for attending the festival and explained that despite the difficult family news, she still wanted to perform for those who came to support the event.

Monica Receives Outpouring Support from Fans, Fellow Artists

Monica did not publicly specify whether she was referring to her biological father, M.C. "Billy" Arnold Jr., or her stepfather, Rev. Edward Best. Both men have played important roles in her life, according to past interviews and social media posts shared by the singer.

After this emotional experience, it did not take long before social media was bombarded with numerous messages of encouragement from fans sending their condolences to Monica and her family.

A fan described how heart-wrenching it was watching Monica endure this terrible situation in front of everyone, and another admired her determination in finishing the concert amid this situation. Others referenced Monica's previous comments about drawing strength and guidance from her father figures throughout her life.

The singer later acknowledged the online support by responding to a fan message with a brief "Thank you" and a pensive-face emoji.

Monica has often spoken openly about family and resilience during her decades-long music career. For her Father's Day message in 2020, she acknowledged both her father and stepfather, thanking them for helping to mold her principles, beliefs, and overall character.

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