Jennifer Lopez Accused of Trying Too Hard After Video of Her ‘Practicing’ Pap Walk Goes Viral

Jennifer Lopez is under fire after a video capturing her exit from a New York City hotel went viral, sparking criticism over what many are calling a staged paparazzi moment. The singer and actress was seen waiting inside the Four Seasons Hotel lobby until other guests cleared her path before confidently walking to her car, a move that drew sharp reactions online.

Per She Finds, in the video Lopez, 56, patiently waits for several hotel guests to exit, then steps out showcasing a carefully curated look: a tan fur jacket, a brown calf-length skirt with a waist-cinching belt, red pumps, and dark sunglasses. Her deliberate pace and poses appeared to be tailored for the cameras rather than a simple departure.

Social media users quickly weighed in, calling the scene pathetic, egocentric, and peak celebrity nonsense. One Twitter user wrote, "Jennifer Lopez literally waiting for the crowd to clear before doing a 20-foot walk to her car, just to stage her paparazzi exit. I'm so over celebrity culture."

Others commented on her perceived effort to remain relevant, with remarks like "She's full of herself and fading away" and "No one loves JLo more than JLo."

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Celebrity culture experts note that it's not uncommon for stars to coordinate with paparazzi to capture flattering moments. However, critics argue that Lopez's staged walk was excessive for such a brief distance.

Recently, according to Yahoo! Entertainment, Jennifer Lopez surprised fans by wearing the exact same lace-up jeans from her 2001 "Ain't It Funny" music video in a new social media clip with actress Mika Abdalla. Lopez paired the iconic denim with a white cropped turtleneck while recreating a scene inspired by the Prime Video series "Off Campus".

It’s a new Jeneration of party people…🎶 pic.twitter.com/LIC1c6o3GF — jlo (@JLo) May 23, 2026

Fans quickly noticed the nostalgic outfit, and Lopez confirmed online that the jeans were indeed the original pair from the music video filmed 25 years ago.

The playful clip also referenced Lopez's famous 2000 Versace jungle dress, which Abdalla's character recently recreated in the series.

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