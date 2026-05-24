Steve Harvey Shares No-Nonsense Advice After Diddy’s Conviction Linked to Viral Cassie Ventura Video

Steve Harvey recently spoke to his podcast guest, "Kris Fade", on an urgent note regarding the legal issues of Sean "Diddy" Combs, bringing forth the significance of having restraints in terms of power and morals.

As per AllHipHop, Harvey who gained fame after putting together a flourishing career while adhering to strict rules, differentiated between his way of success and Diddy's current status quo.

"He was old enough to get himself together, but he didn't," remarked Harvey. It clearly indicates that what has happened with Diddy is a matter of personal choice, and not anything else.

Wealth and power may give rise to a false impression of immortality. However, Harvey made it clear that one shouldn't forget the significance of kindness even when achieving success.

"You have to practice acts of kindness. You've got to be a gentleman through it all," he said, acknowledging that personal choices carry consequences.

Harvey highlighted the impact of a 2016 video that resurfaced in 2024, showing Diddy kicking his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hotel hallway.

"When that video came out... you're sitting there going, 'Wait a minute, hold on, man. What are you doing?'" Harvey recalled. He described the video as a turning point that exposed Diddy's abusive behavior publicly.

"The thing about sin is, sin costs you more than you want to pay and it makes you stay longer than you want to stay," Harvey said, reflecting on Diddy's current 50-month prison sentence related to charges of transportation for prostitution.

Diddy was convicted in October 2025 after a high-profile trial connected to sex trafficking allegations involving his ex-girlfriend and another woman. The charges stemmed from violations of the Mann Act, a federal law targeting human trafficking and sexual exploitation. Prosecutors detailed freak-offs, prolonged sexual encounters orchestrated by Diddy.

While acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and certain sex trafficking charges, Diddy's conviction has marked a significant fall from grace. Harvey emphasized the importance of maintaining boundaries and prioritizing family.

"I take this money home. This ain't the time to spread it all over Dubai," he said bluntly. Harvey described his personal code of avoiding Hollywood parties and staying committed to his wife and family as a way to avoid similar pitfalls.

"If you don't do that, man, you got to go to prison," he concluded.

In other news, THE SOURCE reported that Sean Combs received public support from longtime collaborator Stevie J during his criminal trial, with Stevie J saying he distanced himself from friends who failed to stand by Diddy before his prison sentence.

Stevie J described the experience as a lesson about loyalty and said it changed how he views friendships.