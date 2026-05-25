Cardi B Blasts Fans on New Music Pressure After Grueling Tour: ‘Y’all Becoming a Little Bit Greedy’

Cardi B is asking her fans to ease up on their demands for new music and appearances following her intense Little Miss Drama Tour, emphasizing that she needs time to recover and focus on her family and creative process.

According to Complex, during a livestream on social media platform X Spaces on Saturday, the 33-year-old rapper expressed frustration over what she described as greedy fan expectations.

"Y'all expect me to do a 100 gazillion things every single day, every single week. And y'all need to relax, okay?" Cardi said.

Bardi tired of yal nd if she wanna lay up suck nd fk be wit her kids or take a break that’s her choice she ain’t gotta do shit she went Frm having a baby straight to tour nd mfs that are fans startin hate train and being weird stfu pic.twitter.com/xMiwdCOilo — LifeOfBee (@BECKaaaB33) May 23, 2026

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The tour, which began in February and concluded just last month, was a rigorous schedule of travel, performances, meet-and-greets, and afterparties. Cardi highlighted the toll it took on her personal life, noting she was "barely home" for months and had no one to entertain her while on the road.

"I had to do that every single day for three months," she said. "Single, so I didn't have nobody entertaining me. Just working, working, working."

Cardi B Urges Fans To Relax, Promises New Release

Despite the demanding schedule, Cardi assures fans that she has not paused her creative work. "I've been writing new music every single day while I'm in my house," she shared. She emphasized her commitment to quality, saying she wants to avoid releasing anything subpar.

Her focus now is balancing her time between her four children, personal recovery, and rebuilding creatively. Cardi described spending her downtime at spas, watching movies, and taking pole fitness classes to regain strength — activities fans may not see on social media.

"But complaining, complaining, complaining. Leave me the fuck alone. I need to make up lost times with my kids and myself," she said. "It's very selfish that y'all constantly complaining."

Cardi also addressed the anxiety caused by fan pressure. "Y'all expect me to be a machine every single day and it's not fair," she said. "It doesn't motivate me or make me move faster."

She concluded by promising fans new projects on the way, "I will soon be asking for a budget for new videos and new promos because I want new shit to come out."

As reported by Billboard, her Little Miss Drama Tour was a commercial success, grossing more than $70 million and selling 453,000 tickets across 35 shows.

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