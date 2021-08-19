Charlie Daniels' passing was one of the things people never expected to come - at least not that sooner.

With the upcoming Volunteer Jam, Daniels' name came up again and made everyone feel nostalgic about his legacy.

The manager of the late country legend recently spoke up about the Volunteer Jam and Daniels' "sudden passing." While he was scheduled to headline the show back in September 2020, he did not make it after his untimely death.

According to Corlew, they were left shocked by the musician's sudden passing before admitting that they still could not believe the news.

"None of us really believe that we're going to live forever. But because of Charlie's energy level and his attitude towards work, we didn't see his passing coming. We were just waiting out the COVID," he said, as quoted by PEOPLE.

The manager then assumed that if Daniels was still alive, they could have 300 dates on their schedule since entertaining is what he loved doing.

With Daniels' death, this year's Volunteer Jam became a tribute concert to the late singer. The "Volunteer Jam: A Musical Salute to Charlie Daniels" will happen on Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee.

Charlie Daniels Poured His Heart on Volunteer Jam

Although he is no longer alive to be part of the show, his son revealed how much Daniels dedicated himself to creating the show.

According to Charlie Daniels Jr., the Volunteer Jam served as the late singer's annual homecoming concert. But with his death, the event found another purpose while honoring his legacy.

Daniels died in July 2020 due to a hemorrhagic stroke. The disease is caused by a weakened vessel that breaks and bleeds into the patient's brain. At that time, his publicist Don Murry Grubbs delivered the heartbreaking news.

With his absence, the Volunteer Jam will welcome a wide range of singers to perform in front of the audience. The artists include Randy Travis, The Marshall Tucker Band, CeCe Winands, Michael W. Smith, Big & Rich, Gretchen Wilson, Travis Denning. SteelDrivers, and Ricky Skaggs, among others.

"Charlie Daniels' legacy transcends time, genre, faith, gender, race, beliefs, or anything else that would divide or define," Travis said. "Charlie simply loved humankind, and he spoke his heart, unapologetically, for decades."

Before his death, he became an essential link between country music and artists in the late 1960s. He famously played guitar and bass guitar on Bob Dylan's "Nashville Skyline."

