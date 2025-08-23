Katy Perry Slammed in Court as Judge Accuses Her Lawyers of 'Outrageous' Tactics in Fight With 85-Year-Old Veteran

Katy Perry's courtroom battle over a $15 million Montecito mansion opened with sharp criticism from the judge, who accused her legal team of unfair conduct.

On Thursday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Joseph Lipner scolded Perry's attorneys for attempting to have her testify via surprise video appearance. "It's outrageous, it's not nice, it's unfair," Lipner said, siding with opposing counsel, who argued they had been given little notice. He later ordered that Perry's testimony be pushed to August 26, limiting her time on the stand to two hours.

The Property Fight

The dispute dates back to 2020, when 85-year-old veteran Carl Westcott agreed to sell his 9,000-square-foot home to Perry for $15 million. Days later, he tried to withdraw, claiming medication from recent surgery left him impaired when he signed. Perry and her then-partner Orlando Bloom fought to enforce the contract, saying they intended to raise their daughter in the estate.

After years of litigation, the court upheld the sale in Perry's favor. But the singer launched a new damages case, initially seeking more than $6 million in repairs and lost rent. On Thursday, her attorneys lowered that demand to $1.3 million, though they are still asking Westcott to cover legal fees estimated at $3 million.

Family Backlash

Westcott, now bedridden with Huntington's disease, has left his family to fight on his behalf. His son, Chart Westcott, condemned Perry's pursuit of money from his father, calling it "entitled celebrity behavior" and adding, "She has no sense of fair play, no empathy."

The family argues that Perry's claims of more than $1 million in repairs and millions in lost rental income are inflated. "There's no real explanation other than greed," Chart Westcott said.

Perry's team maintains that inspections revealed significant problems with the estate, including flooding damage and roof repairs. They also argue she is entitled to lost rental income, though critics note she originally said she wanted the house as a family home.

What Comes Next

The trial is expected to last up to five days, with dozens of witnesses scheduled, including experts retained by Perry. Bloom was subpoenaed but excused by the judge, who said he wanted to avoid a "celebrity circus."

Perry is set to give her testimony next week, the same day her daughter Daisy turns five. The court will then decide how much, if anything, the pop star will recover from Westcott, whose family insists the case is an unfair burden on a dying man.