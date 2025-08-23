Taylor Swift's New Album a 'Not-So-Subltle' Slap To Kanye West? Swifties Convinced She Planned This Move Against Rapper For Years

Taylor Swift's announcement of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, has prompted fresh speculation that the pop star was taking a pointed — if subtle — jab at Kanye West by echoing the title structure and artwork palette of his 2016 record, The Life of Pablo.

Swift unveiled the title during an appearance on New Heights, the podcast hosted by her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. In the interview released Friday, she described the upcoming album as upbeat and vibrant, a stylistic shift from 2024's The Tortured Poets Department.

Within hours, social media lit up with fans and commentators noting parallels between the two album names, which both begin with "The Life of ...," and the use of bold orange in promotional imagery. Some posts suggested Swift timed the title choice to appear above West's album in search results and interpreted the similarity as a deliberate, if low-key, rebuke rooted in a long history between the two artists.

A longtime friend of Swift's, speaking on condition of anonymity, told RadarOnline that Swift "doesn't waste moves" and would seize an opportunity to "reclaim a narrative." The friend said Swift enjoyed "poetic justice" and would appreciate the kind of subtle public one-upmanship social media users have described.

Swift and West's fraught public history dates to the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, when West interrupted Swift's acceptance speech to say Beyoncé had "one of the best videos of all time." That moment spawned years of public and private conflict between the two artists and has been widely recalled in coverage of both careers.

Public reaction to The Life of a Showgirl has been mixed. Some fans called the title an "Easter egg" aimed at West; others questioned whether Swift would engineer such a deliberate reference. A music industry source who also requested anonymity said, "Taylor doesn't need to spell it out. The people who know, know. And Kanye definitely knows."

On New Heights, Swift also discussed her relationship with Kelce and recounted details of how the couple first crossed paths during her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City. Kelce, in turn, praised the new album on his podcast, calling it "a lot more upbeat and a lot more fun pop excitement," and saying it represents a "complete 180" from some of the material on her previous record.

Swift told the podcast that when she bought back the rights to her first six albums in May, she sent her mother and brother to complete negotiations. She said she reacted emotionally when she learned the deal was finalized.

Swift's new album is scheduled for release later this year; no official release date has been announced. Representatives for Swift and West did not immediately respond to requests for comment Saturday.