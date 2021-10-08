Brodie Nero is a DJ, producer, who puts his soul into his art. The music I make has very ethnic/cultured sounds like middle eastern, I play a lot of Latin inspired music, some tribal sounds for sure. Thanks to its unique nature, Nero's work has skyrocketed in popularity today. As an independent artist, Nero has complete control over his musical career, and he wouldn't have it any other way.

Music has always been Brodie Nero's calling. It went from a side hobby to a pursued career, despite people telling this artist he needed to place greater value in realistic goals rather than pursuing what he loved. However, Nero chose to listen to his instincts rather than outside voices. Like countless others trying to break into the music industry, he sent his demos to multiple labels. But when all the big labels turned him down, Nero decided to stake his own claim, and the gamble paid off.

Brodie Nero's EP "Away" was recently remixed by the well-known DJ and producer Zone+ and conquered the charts within days of its release. What makes this even more remarkable is that Nero became the only artist on the charts not represented by a label. This was a huge motivating factor for the fledgling musician, who calls today an era of independent artists.

Thanks to online streaming platforms like Spotify, YouTube, and Soundcloud, Brodie Nero has been able to reach an even wider audience with his music as an indie artist. Today, he reaches droves of listeners on his own, making Nero solid proof that independent musicians are finally stepping into the moment they had been waiting for.

It was long overdue for artists rather than labels to have creative control over their own work. By pursuing his dream career on his terms, Brodie Nero has set to continue his stellar growth. Even if the big labels come knocking in the future, it will be interesting to see whether or not Nero opens the door.

