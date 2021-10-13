In a recent social media retort, Lil Kim took aim at 50 Cent, her former 'Magic Stick' partner, for dissing her.

It's not uncommon for 50 Cent, 46, to engage in social media trolling; this time, he targeted Lil Kim, 47, through a meme that compared the rapper as a jolly old leprechaun.

Later, his former "Magic Stick" songwriting collaborator responded to the tweet, claiming 50 Cent was "reachin."

"[U]r so obsessed wit me this is getting creepy" Lil Kim responded, per The Shade Room (via Hollywood Life).

She added that the post was "not funny at all" and also called him out for being "corny." She continued, "U fallin off Im too bad and too fly in this video u reachin now but we all know whyyyyyy[.]"

it can be remembered that this is not the first time that 50 Cent tried to diss Lil Kim in public. It's also not the first time that Lil Kim went ahead and defend herself, instead of just ignoring 50 Cent.

In July, when she performed at the BET Awards, the "In Da Club" rapper compared her to an owl, mocking Kim. Even though Kim agreed the analogy was "true," she couldn't resist calling out the number 50 in response.

"50 Cent, I see u still in ur feels about that dinner date u asked me on that I had to turn down. Let it go, u have a beautiful girlfriend, I have a loving husband. Let it go."

She didn't specify a date, but suggested to her followers that they'd learn more in her upcoming book if they kept an eye out for her social media accounts. According to Kim's statement, she already addressed the scenario iin her book, which is dropping in November. To know more, people should just pick up her book,

On the smash single "Magic Stick," 50 Cent and Lil Kim previously cooperated, but things went apart shortly after that. By 2005, it was clear there was animosity between the two parties. Kim has previously declared, "I don't have a lot of respect for 50 cent because his music is hardcore...violent," Kim said at the time. "I love his music sometimes, but I feel like in his personal life, his real life, he carries that on, and that's not a great message, you know what I mean? I think he promotes it."

