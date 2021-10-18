Is a Girls Aloud reunion happening following their co-member Sarah Harding's death?

The band planned to do a reunion tour just before Harding tragically died in September after losing her battle with breast cancer.

But now, it seems like fans would have to wait for it to push through.

The group now only has four members, including Kimberley Walsh, Cheryl Tweedy, Nadine Coyle, and Nicola Roberts, and they reportedly are going to postpone their plans for the time being.

Girls Aloud Reunion Not Happening At the Moment

According to Walsh, who spoke to The Sun, nobody in their group is currently in the headspace to think about the reunion at the moment.

The pop star said, "It's not really something we're even thinking about obviously, with the situation as it is."

Rumors swirled a few months back that the famous British girl group would be reuniting to celebrate their 20th anniversary, but that plan is currently on the back burner for now.

The group is currently focusing on their relationship with one another, and Walsh revealed they had become closer even more so following Harding's death.

She and Coyle have moved back to London and lived very close to each other, so they usually see each other often compared to the past couple of years since their disbandment.

Sarah Harding Memorial Concert By Girls Aloud

An insider close to the group told The Sun that the remaining members of Girls Aloud are reportedly planning to hold a concert in memory of Sarah Harding, inspired by Tom Parker and The Wanted's Cancer gig.

"It's bittersweet, of course. They've all been through the most devastating news and it's beyond tragic."

The insider added of the possible memorial concert, "It would be hugely emotional for everyone involved, but it feels like a wonderful thing to do after everyone had hoped they might be able to do it together."

READ ALSO: Adele '30' Album Release Date: Singer Gives Best Reaction To Ed Sheeran's Album Coming Out Before Hers -- 'He Can Panic!'

Sarah Harding Death

Sarah Harding's mother announced that she was dead in a heartbreaking Instagram post in September.

"Many of you will know of Sarah's battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day."

"She slipped away peacefully this morning."

Her Girls Aloud co-members also posted tear-jerking tributes to Harding on their respective social media pages.

READ MORE: Little Mix 'To Confirm' Band Will Split Next Month After Jesy Nelson Drama, Source Says

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.