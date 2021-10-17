Little Mix is reportedly going to announce they're splitting up next month, months after the toxic fallout of Jesy Nelson's exit.

The remaining members of the British all-girl band, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, are reportedly going to give their fans a specific date on when the band will officially end.

The chart-topping group has been successful in the music scene since being formed on "The X Factor" in 2011.

But trouble started brewing for the beloved band when the 30-year-old Nelson quit in December after revealing mental health issues and how they deteriorated while being in the spotlight.

It didn't stop there.

Things between Nelson and Little Mix got worse after the former released her debut solo career and was embroiled in a cultural appropriation drama that set her on a collision course with Edwards, Thirlwall, and Pinnock.

Little Mix Split 2021

An insider revealed to The Sunthat the remaining members of Little Mix would be disbanding and launching their solo careers following Jesy Nelson's footsteps.

They revealed, "There has been a lot of speculation about the future of Little Mix but it is now very clear that the end of the road has been reached."

The insider also said that the upcoming tour would be Little Mix's farewell to their fans.

It has also been suggested that they will break the news to their fans next month.

Little Mix Attack Jesy Nelson In New Lyrics

Tensions are high between Little Mix and Jesy Nelson, with the former's new song will launch a painful attack on their former co-member.

The song is titled "Cut You Off" and will be a bonus track on their greatest hits album "Between Us."

Its lyrics are suggested to be a stinging attack on Nelson and fan the flames of their current drama.

Little Mix sang about challenging Nelson's reasons, saying they don't believe them, and even questioned whether she'll be happier being a solo star.

"Don't think I believe ya, is the grass out there really greener? Are you happy now?"

Jesy Nelson Cultural Appropriation

Jesy Nelson is currently battling accusations that her "Boyz" music video amounts to cultural appropriation.

But she tried to dismiss the claims in an interview with Vulture, saying she's using black culture to promote her new music.

"I love Black culture. I love Black music. That's all I know; it's what I grew up on."

However, Leigh-Anne Pinnock also made headlines amid the blackfishing drama after a TikTok user claimed the singer sent him a DM urging him to do a video about Nelson being a "blackfish."

This resulted in Pinnock losing a lot of followers on her social media pages.

