The singer songwriter is looking to follow up on his debut album from 2019 soon, with multiple projects in the pipeline. Two years later, Sam Garrett seems to have came a respectable way, both on his spiritual and musical journey.

If his first release showed popular influences from American & Australian songwriter greats, it is undeniable his recent singles hint at a stronger affection to other parts of the globe.

No, Garrett and his acoustic guitar didn't make way for EDM beats. But mantras and root reggae rhythm patterns have become a substantial part of his writing, complimenting his songwriting ability with a mature yet exploring taste.

Sam Garrett is on a journey, discovering love and life through the art of surrender and compassion. In times that many speak of a spiritual awakening, the artist from the UK is turning into a fitting symbiosis of a modern musician and a writer that captures the Zeitgeist.

Whereas many artists and musicians have hailed the soothing effect of a creating before, Garrett turns this experience from a personal one into a shared sensation. Healing through music and sound, an approach that finds its audience in the right time. Lyrically, this reflects in mantras, repetitive sound themes, as well as ideas and promises for a better future. His music reflects his bond with nature and portraits himself as part of it.

Garrett's new songs are neither elevator music nor a heavy listening experience. He playfully combines the variety of stylistic elements and influences into his own sound, and has confirmed that his fans and listeners have more than just one reason to get excited for the next months.

The English multi-talent's last full body of work was released into the world in 2019. 'The Dance & The Wonder' explored love through devotion and softness, an ode to the art of surrender. The widely successful album was closer to the traditional singer-songwriter than his latest singles, and it is clear to say Sam Garrett has learned a lot on his journey.

So, what's next? Garrett announced two main projects to be released soon! One of them being a roots reggae album featuring fellow songwriter Paul Izak, one fans of both artists will surely be looking forward to. Without a specific date confirmed, the album is aimed to be released in spring. Before that, we were told to expect a 'devotional album' recorded with his partner Mollie Mendoza, as soon as this winter.

We've already received some beautiful single releases from that collaboration, and we're excited for more of that. And who knows, maybe there Sam Garrett will be able to bless us with a tour in the US soon too.

