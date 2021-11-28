Yoko Ono defended herself after Peter Jackson's The Beatles documentary, "Get Back," claimed she was why the band disbanded.

The Beatles' fans finally saw the band got together again in the new three-part documentary, "The Beatles," on Disney+. The flick tells the story of The Beatles' last days until they unexpectedly put their career as a group to an end.

In one part of the documentary, it suggested that John Lennon's wife, Yoko Ono, had nothing to do with the band's split.

Yoko Ono Dismisses Rumors

On Saturday, Ono shared an article titled "Beatles Fans Think 'Get Back' Dispels The Idea That Yoko Ono Broke The Band Up."

The archive footage of the documentary shows Ono during the recording sessions for "Let It Be." At that time, she was busy with her tasks. It debunked rumors she was involved while making the album, almost leading to The Beatles' earlier break up.

Several users also highlighted that part and defended Ono from the buzzes.

Mark Russell said, "That's what I mean. Why was it ever easier for people to believe that Yoko Ono broke up the Beatles rather than that they were just four adult mega stars who decided they didn't want to play in the band they started as teenagers anymore?"

"I feel for #YokoOno. She's so sweet and loving in the #GetBack documentary. The boys clearly liked her. John was gobsmacked. haha I don't believe for a second she broke up the Beatles. Might have kept them together a bit longer, though. I miss John and George," another added.

Ono's subtle comment came after the documentary released footage of McCartney revealing the real reasons why they almost called it quits during the making of "Let It Be."

McCartney said tensions occurred when the band was given a two-week deadline to write and record the whole album. They received the pressure before the band member, Ringo Star, began filming the movie "The Magic Christian."

George Harrison reportedly expressed creative differences, while Lennon put his focus too much on Ono.

McCartney, on the other hand, needed to become "captain of the ship" despite not wanting to do so.

"I'm scared of me being the boss, and I have been for, like, a couple of years. And I never get any support or anything. So I just say, 'Hell, well, f - - k it,'" he said, as quoted by New York Post.

