Singer Tiffany offered her apology after shockingly cursing at her crowd when she failed to sing "I Think We're Alone Now" properly.

Throughout her decades-old career, Tiffany considers "I Think We're Alone Now" as her biggest hit after the song was first released in 1987.

However, she seemingly lost her charm when she performed it in a show in Melbourne, Florida, and even cursed at the crowd following the blunder.

A few days after the incident happened, she immediately apologized to her fans and explained she lost her voice after panicking.

"I had no clue I had a vocal problem. I'm not sick. I got up there [on stage] and it just wasn't there, and it literally freaked me out," she said on Instagram. "I panicked. It's not often I lose my voice. I got up there and just absolutely had a panic attack. I had a meltdown."

She also took her time to apologize for blurting out such crude words. Per Tiffany, what happened was the norm for her before saying sorry again for "off-color things" she said.

Tiffany then noted she was only horrified since she had never experienced such an embarrassment before.

What Happened To Tiffany?

Last weekend, Tiffany jetted to Florida, where she failed to perform "I Think We're Alone Now" like she used to.

In a video shared by a news outlet, Tiffany can be seen struggling as she sings hoarsely and skips lyrics at several points. Some fans support her despite that, but the singer seemingly saw someone jeering that she suddenly says, "F-k you, guys. This is my hit, I'm gonna sing it right!"

A spokesperson revealed the same sentiment to Fox News, saying the singer only lost her voice and felt frustrated over the performance.

Tiffany has been confidently flaunting how the song became a huge part of her life and career.

Years ago, she revealed how remaking the hit was something she has been grateful for. She reportedly considers the song as her beginning, assuring she would never get tired of performing "I Think We're Alone Now."

"I never get tired of performing "I Think We're Alone Now"... I was an eight-year-old girl twirling around in her bedroom in Norwalk, California, wanting to be a singer. And it happened. And "I Think We're Alone Now" led me to success around the world," she went on.

