Colin Stauber is a Southern California-based musician and indie artist. He has been passionate about music since his childhood. He is a creative professional and believes in making music, which can transform the lives of people around us.

"I believe music is a soul-searching experience. I want to bring qualitative change to the lives of listeners. It was because of music I got the opportunity to be featured on Redbull.com/Redbull TV," Colin Stauber stated.

You can find Colin Stauber's songs on almost all major music platforms, including iTunes, Spotify, YouTube and others. Stauber has been able to work with plenty of respectable organizations like Ableton, Pioneer, Native Instruments, Spectrasonics and Roland. He's currently residing in Los Angeles and records his own music at his studio based in Los Angeles.

The last two years have been extremely difficult for every one of us. The world saw the devastating pandemic and a massive loss of lives, property, jobs and the sheer helplessness among people. Everyone was affected in different ways.

"I believe we can overcome trauma by immersing ourselves in the things we love, such as music, art and nature. This year, I released seven songs-Alright, Spirit, Part Of Me, Horizon, Backyard, Move On and Deep Breaths-under seven new themes," Colin Stauber said.

He dedicated all these songs to people who are fighting a silent battle against health issues like depression, despair, sadness, helplessness and anxiety.

In his own words, he mostly focuses on healing, positivity, and universal energy in his songs.

Colin Stauber prioritizes the holistic development and growth of people through his music. When listeners send him fan-mail citing how they feel relieved and calm from his work, Stauber feels happy and content.

"Music can make the world a better place to live in. I want every person to get rid of their mental problems, emotional pains and physical ailments. If my music brings happiness to my listeners and reinvigorates them to do something new and positive in their lives, it's a personal achievement for me," Colin Stauber explained.

Stauber discovered the hidden potential of music in the sense of its healing power and therapeutic uses when he was involved in an accident in Silver Lake, California. It transformed him, and he's been exploring the innate healing properties of music and sound ever since.

After that accident, Colin Stauber dedicated a lot of time and concentration to music. He also mentors a lot of aspiring musicians and students.

You can visit colinstauber.com to know more about him and his music. Listen to his new tracks on Spotify.

