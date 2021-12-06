John Miles, one of the highly-recognized musicians, has died. He was 72.

Miles' manager and family both confirmed the saddening news to the public, saying Miles died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday with his loved ones surrounding him. Before his tragic last breath, the singer reportedly suffered an undisclosed short illness.

His manager took his time to describe the artist not only as a kind and gentle individual but also a "brilliant" musician and songwriter.

His fans learned about his passing through a statement posted on his Facebook page.

"He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and we will all miss him more than any words could ever express," the post said. "He will live on forever in our hearts and with the wonderful musical legacy he has left behind. You were our first love and will be our last."

Following the announcement of his passing, his fans and colleagues paid tribute to the musical genius and remembered his contributions to the industry.

One said, "We were so sad to hear of the passing of John Miles. A local South Tyneside lad who never forgot his roots, John's achievements in music were just incredible. He leaves a legacy that won't be forgotten."

"Sad news about John Miles. An under-rated singer, songwriter and musician who won the Outstanding Musical Achievement award at the 2017 Progressive Music Awards. #BPR @BritishProg. Rest in Peace John. Folded hands I shall listen to Zaragon later in your memory," another penned.

He was survived by his wife, Eileen, two children, and two grandchildren.

John Miles' Legacy

Before his death, Miles did a notable stint in the past decades, especially during the 1970s and 1980s.

He released his hit song "Music," which became a number 1 hit. Six years later, it conquered the Netherlands and became the hymn of Night of the Proms.

Aside from working solo, Miles also worked with several stars, including Tina Turner, Joe Cocker, and Stevie Wonder. He also joined Jimmy Page's 1988 album "Outrider" and "Night Calls."



In 1990, he proved his power by scoring second place in "A Song For Europe" with his song, "Where I Belong." Years later, he was finally recognized even more by winning the Outstanding Musical Achievement award at the Progressive Music Awards.

