Alex Rüdinger has been playing for "Whitechapel" as a drummer for over two years, and he recently revealed that he had already left the band; what could be his reason?

Taking to his Instagram account, the musician issued a statement saying he's "incredibly thankful" that he got the opportunity to play drums and write music for the band. He also wished their future well.

The drummer revealed that he resigned from "Whitechapel" for a while now, and he doesn't have any plans to publicize his decision until after their album, "Kin," was released. (read the complete statement below)

Despite him not being a part of the group, he's "immensely proud" of the latest record, and he didn't want anything to distract from the music.

"There were certainly reasons for this decision, but I've always felt that it's incredibly unprofessional for an artist to divulge all of their issues publicly," he added. (via Loudwire)

Regarding his decision to quit, Rüdinger explained that there were things that didn't seem right to him, "both professionally and personally," so he decided to move forward.

The drummer did not give more information about the reason behind his exit.

Rüdinger has been playing for the band since 2019, but he was recently inducted as a permanent member just a few months ago.

In September, the band revealed the drummer has been filling in the drumming spot for their tour, so they decided to welcome him as an official member as he worked on the album "Kin."

Despite the band's official announcement, Rüdinger opposed their decision, saying he was never a full-time member of "Whitechapel."

The drummer said he's sorry to disappoint anyone because the announcement was released "prematurely."

He clarified that the band discussed it with him, but there were details that they never addressed.

"I was never asked to sign anything, nor did I have any knowledge on the inner workings of the business itself. I was treated and compensated as a hired-gun the entire time, including the writing and recording of Kin," he added.

At the time of this writing, "Whitechapel" has not announced Rüdinger's replacement.

'Whitechapel' To Go on Tour With Cannibal Corpse

Last month, "Cannibal Corpse" announced that they would go on tour along with other bands under Metal Blade Records like "Whitechapel," "Revocation," and "Shadow of Intent."

The tour aims to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the record label.

Alex Webster issued a statement about the upcoming tour, saying, We're very excited to announce our first tour for Violence Unimagined as part of this amazing lineup with Whitechapel and Revocation. We can't wait to get back on the road and be on stage again. See you all soon!"

Their first show will be on February 18 in Atlanta, Georgia. The tour will wrap up on March 26 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

