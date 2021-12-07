Rappers Kanye West and Drake have joined forces to bring a benefit concert in an attempt to free Larry Hoover, who is currently in prison.

According to Hypebeast, there are only a few days left, and the concert announced that it will be airing in selected theaters and IMAX.

West Sub Ever exclusively reported it on Twitter, claiming that the "Free Larry Hoover" tickets began showing up on various sites on Monday, December 6. Without official confirmation from the event that it will be streamed on Apple Music, the runtime was revealed to be "two to three hours."

This has shocked many fans, finding out that the concert was longer than expected.

'Free Larry Hoover' Expectations

The same source also reported that CBS Los Angeles was able to capture aerial footage of the set design for the event. The venue showed a substantial undergoing construction and the crew working to build a mount-like structure in the middle of the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Massive build out tonight for the Ye (formerly Kanye West) and Drake concert set for Dec. 9th at the LA Coliseum . Looks like a circular mound is being built with sand and concrete or stucco. At first, thought this was a monster truck rally setup. @CBSLA #Ye #Drake #KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/Z56DrbTcY5 — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) December 6, 2021



Their photojournalist, John Schreiber, updated the fans on Twitter to comment on the construction, noting, "Massive build out tonight for the Ye (formerly Kanye West) and Drake concert set for December 9 at the LA Coliseum. Looks like a circular mound is being built with sand and concrete or stucco. At first, thought this was a monster truck rally setup."

The benefit concert is set to take place on December 9. It will serve to entirely end the bad blood between Kanye and Drake, which was recently put aside ahead of the announcement of the "Free Larry Hoover" Benefit Concert.

READ ALSO: YK Osiris Presents An Interesting Way To Clear His Big Debt With Drake [VIDEO]

Who Is Larry Hoover?

Page Six reported that J. Prince apparently orchestrated their long-awaited reconciliation and encouraged the two hitmakers to make amends. And by the time they decided to "bury their beef," they planned to put on a benefit concert.

The source also stated that their tension hit a boiling point because of the 2018 diss track "Duppy Freestyle" when Pusha-T rapped about the "Certified Lover Boy" singer's son, whose existence was not publicized during that time.

On the other hand, Larry Hoover is a gang leader from Chicago, currently serving six life sentences for his alleged involvement in a murder case from 1973, per Newsone. He was sentenced to 200 years, but the public made opinions regarding his case, asking for a change.

His family is now urging Colorado's ADX Florence prison facility to release Hoover, claiming that he served long enough for the alleged crime.

READ MORE: Kanye West Bragged About Bedding Christina Milian While Married to Kim Kardashian? [Details]

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.