There were claims made by netizens saying that Ariana Grande showed appropriation online with her December Instagram update.

According to the Independent, the "Save Your Tears" singer has faced criticism after posting a now allegedly deleted Instagram photo adopting an "Asian" appearance. The said photo appeared to be taken by New York-based photographer Katia Temkin and was condemned by Instagram and TikTok users for "Asian-fishing."

One TikTok user, @kuzumi.n, was one of many who have highlighted Grande's eye makeup, bowties, and even her poses to be "a little too similar" to an average K-pop star, "considering Ariana Grande is a white woman."

The publisher explained that the term "Asian-fishing" refers to the act of "Blackfishing" and appropriation of other's racial backgrounds for self-gain, according to Canadian journalist Wanna Thompson in 2018.

The Accusation

The TikTok user, later on, investigated the photo in the clip, saying, "It's a combination of the innocent posing, the little bows and s***. Even the colour of her lipstick."

"You all need to remember that Ariana Grande is a very famous celebrity," the TikTok user-added, "and so the pictures that she puts out are intentional."

@kuzumi.n Reply to @paige.mantaray this, coupled with the fact that she was black fishing before is why there’s a problem ♬ original sound - Niena

Another TikToker, @VictoriaAlxndr, also made their statement following the post, saying that it took her "longer than expected" to realize that the images were of Grande and that it was "just an observation."

Was She Really 'Asian Fishing?'

Aside from the TikTok community, many Twitter netizens also noticed her photo. But many came to the singer's defense, proving that she was not "asian fishing" that most people think she is.

One fan said, "stop saying "Ariana is tryna be Asian" or "she's Asian fishing" even if you mean to respect Asian culture, what you're doing is clearly based on a bias that Asian people have "those eyes." have you ever seen a single Asian person irl plz."

Other than that netizen, it was also followed by another saying, "Ariana Grande is NOT Asian fishing," and attached a photo of her eye comparison from 2004 to now.

"ARIANA GRANDE IS NOT ASIAN FISHING. HER EYES ALWAYS LOOKED LIKE THIS. SHE MAY HAVE WORK DONE BUT IT IS NOT TO LOOK ASIAN AND ITS OBVIOUS," one fan also exclaimed.

