There is nothing new in the universe. Someone has already gone where we want to go and learned lessons along the way that they can share with us. For Austin Arce, better known as auSTIN, music is the best avenue to share his experiences and impact the lives of the younger generations.

Austin draws his musical inspiration from 90s hip-hop and his upbringing. As a child, he grew up listening to what he refers to as the purest hip-hop ever created. He describes it as "rap with actual soul and not just to get plaques and radio play" and says it had meaning and purpose.

Austin grew up as the youngest in a family of 5 kids in a single-parent household, which affected how he saw the world. He had to grow up quicker than most of his peers, which taught him invaluable lessons. He also gained deep spiritual insights thanks to his grandmother who he spent a lot of time with.

From the beginning of his music career, auSTIN has had a twofold mission. One, he wants to offer mentorship and guidance to the younger generation. Through his music, he wants to connect with his audience on more than just a surface level. He hopes his songs will resonate with more people and make them face their trials and tribulations with more ease than he did in his days.

Two, auSTIN wants to keep 90s-style hip-hop alive. To him, that was the best type of music ever made, and the next generations need to know that. He hopes his music will remind them to always pay homage to the greats that came before them.

Although auSTIN has not been in the music game for long, he has already made huge strides. So far, three of his songs have attracted 23K+ plays on SoundCloud. The following one has attracted 6,500 plays and 1,700 likes, and the most recent track has gone further. It gained 6,000+ likes and 180+ reposts in less than a week, and the numbers are still growing.

The ultimate goal is to become one of the best rappers in the world, but auSTIN knows that will not be an easy feat. However, he is willing to put in the work despite the challenges he knows he will face. He says, "I plan to take over the rap game and become the face of hip-hop. I'm ready for the work and challenges that come with that."

Monetary reward is not the only thing auSTIN wants out of his career. He also wants to help other artists get the best out of their art. "I want to bring the power back to the artists and continue to push for full artistic independence and not allowing your artistry to be confined but appreciated. I don't care about accolades, and billboard top 100s don't excite me."

auSTIN admits that getting people who understand his vision has been hard. He says, "It's hard to find genuine people who want to build and help people in my current environment, so the hardest challenge has been finding like-minded individuals who value art and not chasing fame, likes, or money."

He has not given up on it, though. He says he will continue speaking his mind and soul and making music that brings people from all cultures and walks of life together.

