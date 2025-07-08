Ice-T's Wife Coco Austin's Tiny 'Grotesque' Thong Bikini Ignites Social Media Firestorm 'Trying to Rustle Up More $$?'

Coco Austin, the wife of rapper and actor Ice-T, is once again at the center of online controversy after sharing a series of provocative Fourth of July photos that drew both praise and criticism from fans and detractors alike.

The 46-year-old former model and content creator posted the images on Instagram, wearing a red, white, and blue thong bikini paired with red mule heels.

Strategically placed stars covered her chest, leaving little to the imagination. "By popular request, my traditional 4th of July bikini pics," Austin wrote in the caption. "More pics coming soon on my Fan page."

The post, which she described as a "free treat," quickly gained viral popularity.

While many of her 3.2 million followers flooded the comments with fire emojis and compliments, such as "super sexy" and "one of the baddest for decades," others were far less supportive.

"This is just gross. She is totally deformed. She looks like a freak. Cover up FFS," one critic wrote after the photos were reshared by the Daily Mail.

Another added, "She should have stopped several implants and injections back."

Some questioned her motivations, accusing her of using the post to boost subscriptions to her fan site, which charges $19.99 per month. "Trying to rustle up more $$$ from strangers," one user speculated.

"She's almost as bad as Kanye's wife," one commenter added, referencing Bianca Censori's controversial fashion choices.

Others took a more personal approach, questioning Austin's parenting and judgment. "Do better for your daughter," one commenter wrote. "I find her very tacky and without class."

Another added: "IS THERE ANY RESPECT FOR HER DAUGHTER TO DRESS LIKE THAT. MONEY CAN'T BUY CLASS. AS YOU GET OLDER DRESS WITH CLASS."

Austin and Ice-T have been married for 22 years and share a 9-year-old daughter, Chanel. Ice-T, 69, also has two adult children from previous relationships.

Despite the backlash, several fans came to Austin's defense, labeling the criticism as ageist and sexist. "How dreadfully ageist," one user responded. "Women are always judged by society in a way men are not, especially as they age."

Austin, known for her years as a pinup model and reality TV star, has built a reputation for unapologetically flaunting her figure and says she's unlikely to tone things down anytime soon.

As of Tuesday, neither Ice-T nor Austin had directly responded to the criticism.

The viral post, however, continues to fuel heated discussion on social media about self-expression, age, motherhood, and the double standards women face online.