Nicki Minaj Threatens to Expose Jay-Z's 'Karmic Debt' in Fiery Social Media Rant

Nicki Minaj has publicly accused rap mogul Jay-Z of owing her between $100 million and $200 million, citing unresolved issues stemming from their past involvement with the music streaming platform Tidal.

In a series of posts on Tuesday on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Grammy-nominated rapper made the bold claim, hinting that she intends to use the alleged funds to support her fans through her charity efforts.

"We've calculated about 100-200MM so far. #JayZ call me to settle this karmic debt. It's only collecting more interest. You still in my TOP 5 tho. Let's get it n***a," Minaj wrote. "And anyone still calling him Hov will answer to God for the blasphemy."

We’ve calculated about 100-200MM so far. #JayZ call me to settle this karmic debt. It’s only collecting more interest. You still in my TOP 5 tho. Let’s get it nigga.



And anyone still calling him Hov will answer to God for the blasphemy. pic.twitter.com/m0mBuDyzwx — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 8, 2025

Minaj followed up with another post saying, "I'm going to use some of the money #JayZ owes me to send some of my Barbz to college, pay their school fees & student loans via my #StudentOfTheGame charity."

The accusations appear to stem from her early involvement with Tidal, which Jay-Z acquired in 2015 and promoted as an artist-led streaming alternative.

Minaj was one of several high-profile artists, including Rihanna, J. Cole, and Beyoncé, touted as part owners at the launch.

In 2021, Jay-Z sold the majority stake of Tidal to Jack Dorsey's Square, Inc. (now Block, Inc.) for a reported $300 million.

Minaj has previously expressed dissatisfaction with the financial outcomes of that deal.

According to Complex, she claimed she was only offered $1 million as a payout—far less than what she believes she was entitled to.

The dispute has resurfaced in recent days, with Minaj reposting messages from fans demanding that Jay-Z compensate her. "#jayz owes Nicki Minaj money & an apology," one user wrote.

Nicki Minaj responds as fans demand Jay-Z make things right over the Tidal deal. The Queens rapper was an original artist partner when Tidal launched, with millions on the line as the platform sold. See how Nicki is handling the heat. Read the full story: https://t.co/aRiPqbOjLr pic.twitter.com/NzTyjTOO6S — Complex (@Complex) July 4, 2025

Another added, "#JayZ should of paid Nicki Minaj her cut of the Tidal deal," which she amplified with a quote tweet.

Minaj also appeared to take a shot at Jay-Z on the remix of Lil Wayne's song "Banned From NO," rapping, "NFL, fire some n****s and then call us," referencing her past frustration with the league's decision to pass over Wayne in favor of Kendrick Lamar for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show—a decision reportedly backed by Jay-Z's Roc Nation.

Neither Jay-Z nor representatives from Roc Nation have publicly responded to Minaj's claims as of Wednesday.

The incident adds fuel to speculation about tension between the two rap icons, although Minaj still credits Jay-Z as one of her top five rappers, despite the financial dispute.