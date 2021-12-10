"Slipknot" has been going on tour over the span of their career, and they hold an annual festival called "Knotfest," which features a handful of metal bands for fans' delight. More recently, the group announced that they would be expanding their locations; which country are they headed next?

According to Metal Insider, the heavy metal band is going to Germany. "Knotfest 2022" will be in Rudolf Weber Arena in Oberhausen on July 30, 2022.

Aside from them, other musical acts will also perform, like "Ghostemane" and "In Flames." Other participants in the event are yet to be announced. (check out the poster below)

Tickets will be available to the public on December 13 via their website knotfestgermany.com.

In their announcement, the band mentioned the event would take place inside and outside (open-air) of the arena.

What To Expect At 'Knotfest'?

In previous "Knotfest" events, the band aimed to feature a theme of "dark carnival," which includes enormous carnival tents, amusement park rides, burlesque performers, stilt walkers, graffiti walls, and many more.

Shawn "Clown" Crahan previously spoke to Rolling Stone, saying the event is "all about having fun and bringing something to the world of rock & roll."

Aside from giving fans the heavy metal music they came for, the band assures supporters that "Knotfest" will leave their senses "overloaded."

"I'm talking about smells, sights, hearing, your body, everything is overloaded with stimulation, because that's what Slipknot does," Crahan added.

Before its debut in 2012, the band had been planning to organize a festival 15 years prior because they felt that the time was right already.

One of the reasons they established the event is to pay tribute and honor their late bassist Paul Gray, who was found dead in a hotel room in Iowa.

In the interview, which was almost a decade ago, Crahan said "Knotfest" would be an ongoing tradition, and it seems like they're fulfilling their promise as they have continued to hold the event in all parts of the world.

Since then, the legendary band has embarked on a journey in different locations like the USA, Japan, and Latin America.

Previous performers include Marilyn Manson, Alesana, "Disturbed," "Motionless in White," "Black Label Society," "Megadeth" and dozens of other rock acts.

