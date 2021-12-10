The pop group ABBA left a comment for the Academy after they got their first Grammy nomination for Record of the Year for the song "I Still Have Faith In You."

The announcement of nominations held last November 23 has surprised many people after ABBA's first song in nearly 40 years was given a chance to win a "Record of the Year" for the upcoming awards night.

The group's track opposes Jon Batiste's "Freedom," Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga's "I Get A Kick Out Of You," and Justin Bieber's "Peaches." The list goes on as Doja Cat's "Kiss Me More," Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever," Olivia Rodrigo's "driver's license," and many more are also included.

'Mandatory' In Grammys

Variety reported that after years of being on hiatus, the Swedish band is back in the music scene in "a big way" now with their first-ever Grammy nomination.

Early this week, the group responded in a short statement when the outlet asked them about the nod. They even poked fun at the 40-year gap of their submitted track from the 1981 album "The Visitors" and their most recent release, "Voyage."

In the statement, they wrote, "A Grammy should be mandatory for those who dare leave 40 years between album releases."

With a sign from ABBA's Agnetha, Björn, Benny, and Anni-Frid, they said, "We suggest a new category."

ABBA Of Today

The publisher further declared that ABBA is one of the "most popular, influential, and successful groups in the history of the world."

They also noted how their reputation still grew exponentially in the years right after they announced their hiatus in 1983 for a "long indefinite break." But still, ABBA left an impact on the public following strategic placements in film and TV, giving special mention to the 1994 film "Muriel's Wedding" and "Mamma Mia!" musical and film, per source.

However, the iconic group went on hiatus for so long that journalists grew tired of the same skeptical answers talking about their reunion and largely stopped asking.



In a big surprise, the group came back together with an album, "Voyage," which came out last November 5 this year. Apart from the album, they also announced a new concert project called "ABBA Voyage" that will begin in London on May 27, 2022.

