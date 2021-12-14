Obtaining an official license to release songs is one of a singer's biggest concerns. To get this permit, you must go to the Ministry of Guidance of Iran. Many singers are currently working in Iran with a license. But you should know that most of them are active singers in the field of pop music. Issuing licenses to rappers is very important today, and so far many Persian-speaking rappers have applied to the Ministry of Guidance to present their works of art. The difficulty of getting a license for a rapper is more than the singers of other genres. Because in Iran there are still stubborn opposition to rap music.

Now, with all the hardships ahead, one of the famous Iranian rappers broke the taboo for the first time and was able to be the first and first Iranian in the entire history of Iran to bring a Persian rap concert on the music stage, Big Mori with the real name of Morteza Moradi. We have heard a lot of music from him. He has been very active in holding the rap concert in Iran, and finally he was able to make this ancient spell a reality by filling the main hall of Milad Tower. The title of myth has been mentioned with the heart and courage of rap in Iran, not to mention that Big Mori, while being a very successful musician, is also an extremely famous and professional athlete and bodybuilder in Iran.

