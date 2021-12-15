Danny Carey of the famed band "Tool" faces a controversial legal battle after being arrested over the weekend in an airport. More recently, a schedule for his court appearance has been released for him to answer questions.

According to Loudwire, the drummer is set to appear in court on January 12, 2022. It seems like Carey's professional plans could be jeopardized as the band is going to start their 2022 tour across the United States.

The first date of their show will be on January 10. Although January 12 remains vacant for the band, they have dates the day before and after his court appearance, as reported by Tone Deaf.

At the time of this writing, "Tool" has not publicly announced whether there will be a replacement for Carey or not. On the other hand, the drummer remains mum about the situation.

Danny Carey Arrested In Kansas City International Airport

In early reports, the musician was arrested for alleged misdemeanor assault last weekend at Kansas City International Airport.

Carey reportedly got involved in a physical fight with an airport security staff. Per the citation from the Kansas City Airport Police, as reported by Billboard, the drummer used a homophobic slur against the security worker.

"(Carey) did intentionally cause ... unlawful, offensive contact upon (name redacted) by yelling at the complainant," the citation reads.

The drummer reportedly told the staff, "you're a f****** f*****," several times and jabbed the man in the chest repeatedly.

A video obtained by TMZ made rounds on the internet, which shows the 60-year-old musician having an altercation with another man.

Joe McBride, the Kansas City Aviation Department's senior communications manager, said they received a tip of an alleged disturbance at the terminal.

After being arrested, he was transferred to the police station. He later got out of custody, but McBride noted that authorities had forwarded the police report to the prosecutor's office for further evaluation.

What Is Danny Carey Doing In Kansas City?

Carey's hometown is Kansas City; he was in the area to play drums on Saturday along with the University of Kansas Pep Band.

The event is for a basketball game against the University of Missouri. Before his arrest, he was seen wearing a Chiefs' NFL jersey, indicating that he watched the Kansas City Chiefs' vs. Las Vegas Raiders football game.

