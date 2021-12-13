Danny Carey, Tool's drummer, has been arrested for misdemeanor assault following a reported altercation over the weekend.

Law enforcement at the airport reportedly received a report around 7:00 p.m on Sunday about an altercation between two males at the Kansas City International Airport's terminal.

Kansas City Aviation Department's senior communications manager, Joe McBride, told Billboard that they received a tip of an alleged disturbance at an airport terminal - one of the males has been confirmed to be Carey.

The drummer was then arrested for misdemeanor assault and transferred to a Kansas City Police Department station afterward.

As of the writing, the 60-year-old musician is no longer in custody. But McBride noted that the police report has already been forwarded to the prosecutor's office for review.

The arrest came after Carey performed at the Kansas vs. Mizzou college basketball game with the whole band.

Danny Carey's Arrest

Following the report, a video of the arrest went viral where he berated the officers during the arrest. He also asked the person who was recording the video to videotape everything.

Carey kept asking who he assaulted before exclaiming he just wanted to get out of the airport. In response to his uncontrollable behavior, one officer yelled, "quit resisting now!" while the other was cuffing him.



Tool has not released a statement regarding Carey's case yet.

In another news, Carey earned a fan after Nandi Bushnell revealed that Tool's "Forty Six & 2" is the most challenging drum cover for her yet.

READ ALSO: Avicii's Death Lingers: Late EDM DJ's Father Opens Up About Tragedy In New Candid Interview

"Lots and lots of complex timing changes and difficult patterns, its really fast in parts and its really long song too!" she captioned the YouTube video, which you can watch above. "I really enjoyed the challenge!!! I am now a #ProgRock fan! #DannyCarey - AMAZING beats!" she said.

Carey has been part of the rock band since its debut in 1990. Since the beginning, he has been working with Maynard James Keenan and Adam Jones. Meanwhile, their original bassist Paul D'Amour was replaced by Justin Chancellor in 1995.

Throughout their career, Tool has already brought home several accolades, including four awards from Grammy - Best Metal Performance in 1998 (Ænema), Best Metal Performance in 2002 (Schism), Best Recording Package (10,000 Days), and Best Metal Performance last year (7empest).

READ MORE: DJ CharlestheFirst Found Dead Inside Hotel Room At 25: Was Foul Play Involved?

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.