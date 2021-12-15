Meghan Trainor is making a massive comeback on the internet after staying lowkey the past couple of years.

Her single "Title" became a TikTok sensation and seemed to be gaining a music video six years after its official release.

The "All About That Bass" singer became a trending topic on social media as she uploaded a clip of herself dancing to her song on TikTok. The captions included said, "When they don't let you release the official music video until tik tok blows it up 6 years later."

According to this post on Twitter, the 12-second video had been Trainor's announcement to everyone that her music video for "Title" will finally drop soon. The Grammy award winner also captioned the TikTok with a simple "Available EVERYWHERE tomorrow."

Meghan Trainor Trends on Twitter

In the on-screen caption, it seemed like the musician was referring to her music label as the one that didn't allow the official MV to be uploaded during the time of the song's release, which was six years ago.

"The new Meghan Trainor TikTok... so her label decided to release her music video for Title after 6 years since it blew up on TikTok" and "omg, we're getting the Meghan Trainor title mv bc of TikTok?" one fan tweeted.

"BREAKING NEWS Finally after 6 years the official Title video will be released tomorrow. Title's (album) 5th single video will arrive this December 15th!" a Meghan Trainor fanbase account under the username @trainorlover tweeted while also mentioning the artist, "@Meghan_Trainor heard us!!!! We're happy."

Another update account for fans of the artist posted, "@Meghan_Trainor will release her music video for "Title" on YouTube tomorrow. This video was shot in October 2014 and was previously available on a special edition of her album. "Title is currently going viral on Tik Tok."

Meghan Trainor Booked and Busy

"Been stanning and keeping tabs on her ever since 2015," one Meghan Trainor fanatic tweeted after finding out their favorite singer is trending on social media. "I'm glad she's rising back to the brightest spotlight after releasing 3 bangers back-to-back in the first half of her career."

However, others are still baffled why the song had only gone viral now, like this netizen who asked, "Why are people just now discovering title by Meghan Trainor it's been out since 2015."

Meanwhile, the 27-year old singer-songwriter has been keeping herself busy throughout the years and during her singing hiatus. An exclusive report by E! stated that she recently dropped by Jojo Siwa's survival reality show "Siwas Dance Pop Revolution" as a coach and judged for the participants.

