Carlos Marin of II Divo is in need of their fans' wishes and prayers as he fights for his life against "serious" health issues.

Spanish media outlet El Español first reported the news about Marin's current health status, saying he was put into an induced coma while intubated.

The singer currently stays inside an Intensive Care Unit at Manchester Royal Center in England after being first rushed to the medical facility on December 8. The Spanish outlet did not reveal further details about the singer's potential case, but it described his current condition as something serious.

After the news broke, II Divo's official Twitter account confirmed that Marin was indeed in the hospital, sending heartfelt well-wishes to the member.

"Our dear friend and partner, Carlos, is in the hospital," the band said. "We are hoping and praying for a speedy recovery."

Our dear friend and partner, Carlos, is in the hospital. We are hoping and praying for a speedy recovery. — Il Divo (@ildivoofficial) December 16, 2021

The news surprisingly came out after the band revealed last week it was postponing its Christmas tour until December 2022 due to a member's ongoing illness. They also canceled their previous December 7 and 8 shows in lieu of the current dark times they are dealing with.

In another post, II Divo apologized to their fans who have been anticipating their show. Still, they needed to decide for now and promised to see them again next Christmas.

While some fans may refund their tickets, the band asked them to keep them since they will still be valid for the new 2022 dates.

What Happened To Carlos Marin?

While El Español and the band refused to reveal more details about Marin's diagnosis, Daily Mail confirmed that a Spanish TV program revealed what truly happened to the singer.

The news outlet revealed that TVE program Corazon Corazon disclosed that the 53-year-old singer contracted COVID-19 and still fell ill despite receiving his vaccine.

READ ALSO: Les Emmerson Cause of Death Tragic: Five Man Electrical Band Member Dead At 77

Marin reportedly felt sick a few days before his hospital admission. The regional Galician newspaper La Voz de Galicia added the singer wanted to continue with the concert as he thought he would immediately recover from the disease.

"But on Tuesday his manager for Europe informed us that as a precaution he had taken the decision to cancel his upcoming concerts and put them back to the summer," his agent said. "His ex-wife Geraldine Larrosa is with him in hospital because although they separated 12 years ago they remain great friends."

READ MORE: The O'Jays Breaks Silence After Frank Little Jr.'s Body Finally Identified After 40 Years

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.