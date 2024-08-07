Journey Abruptly Cancels 2024 UK, Ireland 50th Anniversary Tour Amid Dispute Over Band Credit Card

Journey has canceled its entire U.K. and Ireland 50th anniversary tour with special guests Cheap Trick.

The band confirmed that the 11-date arena tour had been axed in a statement sent to ticketholders via email Tuesday, Planet Rock reported.

"Due to circumstances beyond the band's control, Journey's U.K. and Ireland tour is unfortunately canceled," the statement read. "Refunds will be made from your point of purchase."

Journey's "Freedom Tour" was set to kick off on Oct. 30 at Cardiff Utilita Arena in Wales before going to Nottingham, Glasgow, Belfast, Dublin, Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool, Birmingham, and Newcastle. It was scheduled to conclude on Nov. 17 at London's The O2 Arena.

The October and November dates were supposed to be Journey's first performances in the U.K. and Ireland in over a decade.

The abrupt tour cancellation quickly sparked discussions and complaints on X, formerly Twitter.

"Journey just canceled their UK tour without explanation," one user wrote, while another commented: "I was so excited for it too."

A third user asked, "Any idea, lads, why the Journey tour has been canceled?"

"I'm a ticket holder and all I got was an email saying canceled. No explanation. Not good enough," another tweeted.

The London date has since been taken down from The O2's website, while Journey's shows are marked canceled on Ticketmaster, according to NME.

Some fans speculated that conflict among the band members may have led to the cancellation of the tour.

It was reported earlier this month that Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain is suing band co-founder and guitarist Neal Schon.

According to documents obtained by Bloomberg Law, the lawsuit was filed on July 30 in relation to Schon's "expenses related to the tour."

Cain, who owns 50% of the band, alleged that Schon, who owns the other half via the company Freedom 2020, maxed out the band's corporate credit card with a limit of $1 million and went over agreed limits on accommodation for himself and his wife.

The suit also claimed the guitarist allegedly "unilaterally chartered private jets, hired a close friend as unnecessary extra security, and blocked efforts to pay the band's debts," according to Bloomberg Law.

According to the documents, Schon believes he can make decisions unilaterally on behalf of Freedom 2020 because he's the president of the company.

In the lawsuit, Cain alleged that Schon's actions "pose a severe threat of harm to the Company and to Journey's storied history of musical greatness."